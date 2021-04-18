Here is a capsule look at area Northwest Upstate Illini Conference softball teams as they return to the diamond for their delayed spring season, two years after last playing a varsity contest:
EAST DUBUQUE
Co-coaches — Chris Sullivan and Joe Edler (2nd season)
2019 record — 4-14, 3-11 NUIC
Season opener — April 29 vs. Platteville
Returning starters — Anna Berryman (Jr., SS); Brianna Dietzel (Sr., CF); Kate Sullivan (Sr., P/LF)
Other returning veterans — Rylin Duster (Sr., 2B/LF); Kendra Sirianni (Sr., C/LF)
Promising newcomers — Megan Anger (Soph., 1B); Ali Barklow (Jr., 1B); Erica Dolan (Fr., SS/3B); Lainee Engle (Jr., RF/2B); Milli Huntington (Soph., CF/3B); Annika Huseman (Soph., P/C); Callie Kaiser (Jr., 2B); Sharon Mai (Sr., 3B)
Outlook — The Warriors return two of their top hitters from 2019 in Dietzel and Berryman, who combined for 37 hits and 20 RBIs in 18 games. Sullivan returns to anchor the pitching staff along with the addition of Huseman. Defense and getting quality starts from the pitching staff will be major areas of focus this season, though. East Dubuque allowed an average of nearly 10 runs per game while scoring just five per game itself in 2019. If all of that comes together, the Warriors believe they are capable of challenging for a conference championship.
GALENA
Coach — Dusty Berning (7th season)
2019 record — 7-12, 4-10 NUIC
Season opener — May 1 vs. Southwestern
Returning starters — Kellyn Romer (Sr., 3B); Corrina Noble (Sr., P); Olivia Hefel (Jr., P/1B); Kiera Lyden (Jr., OF); Claire Martensen (Jr., C)
Other returning veterans — Riley Wills (Sr., IF); Madeline Reis (Jr., IF)
Promising newcomers — Sydney Benson (Sr., IF); Taylor Hilby (Soph., C/IF); Gwen Hesselbacher (Soph., P/IF/OF); Samantha Callahan (Soph., IF); Addie Hefel (Fr., SS/P); Claire Kruse (Fr., OF/P)
Outlook — The Pirates will be in better shape than most programs, experience-wise, with the return of five starters. Romer earned all-NUIC honorable mention in 2019. Team speed and depth will be strengths for Galena, but like all programs will be dealing with a missing year of experience among the sophomores and juniors. If injuries and COVID-19 do not become a factor, Berning expects to be in the mix for a conference title.
SCALES MOUND/RIVER RIDGE
Coach — Kate Bingham (4th season)
2019 record — 3-22, 1-13 NUIC
Season opener — April 29 at South Beloit
Returning starters — Livia Haas (Sr., 1B); Georgia Vandigo (Sr., 3B); Taylor Korte (Sr., OF)
Other returning veterans — Josie Korte (Jr., OF); Emma Wentz (Jr., OF)
Promising newcomers — Mickayla Bass (Soph., P/Utility); Emily Wurster (Soph., SS/OF)
Outlook — The co-op returns a few players with multiple years of varsity experience and a competitive group of underclassmen, so that should help smooth out a return to action. Several players compete year-round in softball and Bingham is hoping that gives her squad a extra boost in a competitive conference.
STOCKTON/WARREN
Coach — Mike Renz (6th season)
2019 record — 11-10
Season opener — April 30 at Lena-Winslow
Returning starters — Elise Adleman (Sr., C/1B); Kiersten Winters (Sr., 1B/OF)
Other returning veterans — Emilie Slichenmyer (Sr.); Ashley Hintz (Sr.); Kaylee Luke (Sr.); Lexi Haas (Sr.); Kassadie Sullivan (Sr.); Meg Hynek (Sr.)
Promising newcomers — Claire Riedl; Kenze Haas; Cameron Kent; Lauren Kehll; Elaina Martin; Liv Thruman; Kylah Kurek; Ava Heidenreich; Janel Radaszewski; Mady Harbach; Abby Wilkinson; Morgan Blair; Eve Moore; Reese Raisbeck; Addy Bohnsack; Katie Schneider; Kyleigh Reusch; Cadance Baumgartner
Outlook — Stockton/Warren returns just two starters from a year ago, but should still have solid leadership with eight seniors leading a big group of underclassmen. The co-op expects to have plenty of depth at the infield positions.