Michael Feenstra’s face lit up as he began to discuss his plans for Thursday night.
The veteran Dubuque Fighting Saints defenseman couldn’t wait to join the rest of his teammates for an evening of poker, football and plenty of laughs.
The weekly get-togethers have long been a staple of life in the United States Hockey League. But they’ve taken on added significance this fall after coronavirus protocols last season limited the amount of time players could spend together away from on-ice activities.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” said Feenstra, a 20-year-old from Grand Haven, Mich. “Nights like that mean a lot in terms of building team chemistry, but it’s just as important from a mental wellness standpoint. If you’re just going to the rink and going home every day, you don’t have as much to look forward to, outside of playing hockey. It’s even tougher on younger guys who are away from home for the first time.
“Now, you can look forward to getting to know your teammates away from the rink. And, when you build those kind of relationships away from the ice, it helps you so much when you’re on the ice together.”
Last season, the pandemic created interruptions in the schedule from November through April, and protocols limited the Saints from interacting away from Mystique Community Ice Center. They were expected to go straight from their billet family’s homes to the rink and straight from the rink to home.
Even stops at a fast-food drive-through were considered off-limits.
“Being a rookie last year, I guess I never really understood how much we were missing out on, because we’d never been through it before,” second-year forward Kenny Connors said. “But, so far this year, you see just how much fun it is to be around the guys away from the rink every day. We’re seeing how much we missed out on because of COVID.
“This team has players from all over the world, including countries like Sweden and Russia, so the experience here is about more than just playing hockey. You get to learn about different cultures. The better you get to know your teammates, the tighter-knit you become on the ice, and it always shows.”
Former Saints coach Oliver David and assistant coaches Evan Dixon and Justin Hale did the best they could last season to foster an environment to build team chemistry despite the pandemic. That often meant non-hockey activities such as dodgeball or capture the flag, but most of those events took place under the roof at Mystique.
“It’s so much nicer to be able to do things away from the rink, especially after last year when we weren’t able to see each other outside of hockey,” second-year forward Connor Kurth said. “Right now, it almost feels like we’ve been together for a couple of months already, and it’s only been a couple of weeks.
“When you watch a team and it seems like the guys just know where each other will be on the ice at all times, that all stems from team chemistry. And team chemistry comes from what you do away from the rink.”
And chemistry means everything, no matter the level.
“Last year was hard for everybody, including the NHL, because it was so difficult to build that chemistry,” said first-year head coach Greg Brown, who spent the past three seasons as a New York Rangers assistant. “Every level had those restrictions because you played most of the season before the vaccines came out.
“Chemistry is a hard thing to put your finger on. But, you definitely know it when you have it. It’s fun to see how excited these guys are about getting to spend more time together away from the ice and how quickly they’ve built that chemistry.”
The Saints will enjoy quite a bit more freedom this season than last, even though the pandemic shows no signs of slowing. General manager Kalle Larsson said the team has already reached the 85% vaccination rate the league established to significantly loosen coronavirus protocols.
Larsson said every player on the team has received at least one dose of the vaccine and all but four of the 27 players in camp are considered fully vaccinated – which, by USHL standards, means two weeks clear of a second dose. Every Saints player will receive the second shot within the next few weeks.
“We believe in having a safe environment, so it was more important to us to get to a high vaccination rate than it was to have the loosened restrictions,” Larsson said.
The Saints will wrap up preseason play this weekend with home games Friday and Saturday against Cedar Rapids. The regular season begins next Thursday at the USHL Fall Classic in suburban Pittsburgh.
“The focus is still going to be on us, rather than Cedar Rapids,” Brown said. “We’re still preparing for the season and what we’re going to be like as a team.”
After this weekend, the Saints will have to cut down to a 25-man roster.