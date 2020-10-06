Dubuque Hempstead remained at No. 7 in this week’s Iowa Associated Press Class 4A football rankings.
The Mustangs (5-1), who can clinch a share of the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division championship with a victory at Waterloo West on Friday, garnered 57 votes from the panel of 14 sports writers and broadcasters from across the state.
West Delaware (6-1) moved up three spots to No. 7 in the Class 3A rankings while Edgewood-Colesburg (6-0) bumped up one spot to No. 4 in Class A.
Western Dubuque (4-2) received one vote in the 3A poll. In Class 1A, Dyersville Beckman (4-1) received one ninth-place vote while Cascade (4-2) received a 10th-place vote.
There was only one change in the top spot in the rankings as Inwood West Lyon (6-0) supplanted Williamsburg (6-0) atop the Class 2A rankings.
Southeast Polk (5-0, 4A), Cedar Rapids Xavier (6-0, 3A), Odebolt-Arthur/Battle Creek-Ida Grove (6-0, 1A), Grundy Center (6-0, A) and Don Bosco (4-0, 8-player) remained in the top spot in their respective classifications.
PREP ATHLETICS
Prairie du Chien suspends activities — The Prairie du Chien school board decided at its Monday meeting to cancel all high school sporting events through Oct. 12.
Prairie du Chien High School is going to virtual learning for the next two weeks, prompting the cancellations.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Eagles claim title — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Dubuque Wahlert boys cross country team placed three runners in the top five to win the team title at the Bellevue Marquette Invitational at Bellevue Golf Club. Nathan Munshower ran 16:50 to place second for the Golden Eagles. Carter Hancock (17:12) scored a third-place finish while Abe Simcox (17:48) fifth.
Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton scored 62 points and was second. Marquette was seventh with 152 points.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Wahlert, Martensen win — At Bellevue, Iowa: Gabby Moran (19:10), Alix Oliver (19:53), Ellie Meyer (20:05) and Ellie Kirby (20:17) finished 3-4-5-6 to lead Dubuque Wahlert to a team championship over Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton at the Bellevue Marquette Invitational.
Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton’s Kayci Martensen crossed the finish line first in 17:39, with sister Hanna second in 18:53.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Durant 3, Bellevue 0 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Durant swept the Comets, 25-23, 26-24, 25-20, in a River Valley Conference match.
Shullsburg 3, Benton 0 — At Benton, Wis.: Anna Wiegel had 17 kills and seven digs to lead the Miners to a 25-23, 25-13, 25-11 victory over the Zephyrs.
Potosi 3, Cassville 0 — At Potosi, Wis.: Kylie Reuter registered a team-high 11 kills and the Chieftains swept the Comets, 25-23, 25-15, 25-19.