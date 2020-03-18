EPWORTH, Iowa — It was all over for Bryce Barrett.
After driving more than 1,000 miles to play in the Grand Sierra Resort Open in Reno, Nevada, he finished in fourth place and began readying himself for the long trip back to Iowa.
While packing up, he reflected on what he could have done differently.
But before he could gather the rest of his belongings, he heard his name being announced.
The first-place winner had been demoted to third place, and the judges discovered the second-place finisher only was competing for bragging rights after winning another tournament.
The original third-place finisher was crowned the winner, and Barrett was awarded second place — and a spot in the United States Bowling Congress Masters
“I was absolutely shocked,” said Barrett, 27, of Epworth. “I was so excited. I pretty much started crying.”
For the past few months, the Epworth City Council member has spent long nights bowling after locking the doors to his business Barrett Auto Repair and Service in Epworth listening to a familiar sound.
A sound he has missed for years.
“I love competing,” Barrett said. “I love being under pressure. When you can get a crowd going, and you just throw strike after strike — it’s a really, really good thing.”
Barrett was in kindergarten when he picked up his first bowling ball at Cobra Lanes in Farley, and while attending Western Dubuque, he formed a league with Cobra Lanes’ former owner Al Heiberger.
“In 2011, I won a state title and was ranked No. 1 in the state,” Barrett said. “I graduated high school, and I turned down all of my scholarships and stuff like that, and I didn’t take it any further than that.”
After high school, Barrett’s family and friends urged him to take his skill to the professional level, but he needed a break. He spent every day after school working at the bowling alley, and when he wasn’t working, he was practicing, he said.
He was burned out.
Barrett moved to Waterloo, Iowa, where he studied automotive technology. He later returned home to Epworth and opened his own auto repair shop three years ago.
But over time, the long hours at work began to wear on him. He needed something else and missed the feeling of competition.
“I just needed to find something else, and being on the lane is where it feels awesome,” he said.
Late last year, Barrett headed back to the alley.
Heiberger said after Barrett returned from Waterloo, he would stop by his shop and try to coax him to join the bowling league without any success. But when Barrett randomly called him with the idea of going pro, he couldn’t believe it.
“It’s like he never quit,” Heiberger said. “He is so methodical about it all. He’s just pure talent.”
With the USBC Masters coming up in a few months — it was recently postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak — Barrett is back to late nights at the alley.
For years, he questioned his decision to not pursue bowling professionally, he said. But after years of building up his business, he is now at a place to have the best of both worlds.
“It’s weird because this place is great, and I love it, but with bowling, there’s just something about it where everything feels like I am supposed to be there,” he said, comparing his shop to his sport. “Everything just feels right. I’ve had a lot of success with this place, but when I am on the lanes, it just feels right.”