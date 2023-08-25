Loras College all-American distance runner Kassie Parker will continue her career at the professional level.
The seven-time NCAA Division III national champion from Guttenberg, Iowa, recently signed with Hansons-Brooks, an Olympic Development Program.
The Hansons Distance Project was founded in 1999 with the goal of supporting post-collegiate distance runners who wanted to compete on the national and international stages. Brooks Running joined as a co-sponsor in 2003, when the name changed to the Hansons-Brooks Distance Project.
According to the Hansons-Brooks website, the organization sponsors nearly two dozen former collegiate runners. The majority of the athletes previously competed at the NCAA Division I level.
“I went out to visit the coaches and team a while back,” Parker said in a release from Loras. “The team was very welcoming, nice, and fun and it made me feel at home like I did with the Loras team.”
Parker will compete in a variety of cross country and track meets while with Hansons-Brooks. In the fall, she will run road races in preparation for the USATF National Club Cross Country Championship in Tallahassee, Fla.
Parker set multiple school records and won several national awards during her career with the Duhawks.
She won two NCAA Division III National Championships in cross country and also closed out her outdoor track & field season in 2023 as the national champion in the 5,000 meters and the 10,000 meters. She set the Division III record in the 5,000 meters with a time of 15:37.00 and in the 10,000 meters with a time of 32:36.22.
Parker earned her bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and psychology in December 2021 and her master’s in coaching and leadership in 2023.
FENNIMORE HIGH SCHOOL TEAMS ON PROBATION
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association recently placed Fennimore High School on probation for one academic year for a violation of amateur status. The probation has no impact on participation in regular-season or postseason competition, and all district athletes remain eligible for WIAA competitions.
This summer, the Fennimore Wrestling Association, a non-school community organization, created a promotional poster which included current Fennimore High School athletes. District officials said they were not aware of the poster until the WIAA contacted them, and they contacted the wrestling association to immediately remove the poster from its social media site.
“Please be assured that district administration has worked closely in partnership with the WIAA and we wish this hadn’t been the outcome of the appeal,” Fennimore administrators wrote in a letter to community members. “However, we will continue our close partnership and will work to educate our school community on WIAA rules to ensure our student-athletes have every opportunity to excel in their chosen sports. To that end, all community members should be aware that using pictures of Fenninore athletes in advertisements or promotions of non-school events violates WIAA’s rules and may result in further consequences for the district.”
STATE QUALIFYING SITES SET FOR CROSS COUNTRY
The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union this week announced the sites for cross country state qualifying meets.
The Class 4A qualifiers will take place at Ames, Iowa City West, Marshalltown, Pleasant Valley and Southeast Polk. The Class 3A qualifiers will take place at Clear Lake, Pella, Solon, Spencer and Winterset.
In Class 2A, the qualifying sites include Dike-New Hartford, Monticello, Pella Christian, Orange City Unity Christian and Williamsburg. Class 1A runners will compete at Central Decatur, Central Springs, Mount Ayr, North Linn, Panorama, Iowa City Regina, South Hardin and Spencer.
Class 4A and Class 3A meets will begin at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18. Class 2A and Class 1A meets will begin at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19.
The state meet in Fort Dodge is split over two days, with 4A and 1A racing on Friday, Oct. 27, followed by 2A and 3A races on Saturday, Oct. 28. Scheduling between state qualifying and the state meet is to accommodate IGHSAU regional volleyball dates.
MVC ANNOUNCES CLIFF BREES SPORTSMANSHIP WINNERS
The Mississippi Valley Conference named Cedar Falls as the recipient of the Cliff Brees winter sportsmanship award in the Mississippi Division and Waterloo West as the winner in the Valley Division.
The awards reflect results of sportsmanship ballots submitted by all varsity athletic officials for boys and girls soccer, baseball and softball. The winners were announced at the MVC athletic director meeting on Aug. 16.