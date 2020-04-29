Matias Maccelli will be taking his game to the desert next season.
The former Dubuque Fighting Saints all-star forward signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday. As per club policy, contract terms were not released.
“Dream come true,” Maccelli tweeted. “I want to thank everyone who helped me to reach this point, especially my family, all the teammates and coaches. I’m very excited and honoured to be part of the @ArizonaCoyotes organization.”
In his first season of professional hockey, the 19-year-old forward from Turku, Finland, led the Finnish Elite League in rookie scoring before being selected the Jarmo Wasama Memorial Award winner as the top first-year player in the league. Maccelli joined an elite list of winners that includes current NHL standouts Kaapo Kakko, Patrik Laine, Juuse Saros and Teuvo Teravainen, who have all won the award within the last nine seasons.
Maccelli joined the Saints midway through the 2017-18 season and contributed eight goals and 21 points in 36 games. The following winter, he set a USHL record for points by a Finnish-born player with 31 goals and 72 points in 62 games.
That prompted the Coyotes to select Maccelli in the fourth round, 98th overall, in the NHL Draft last summer in Vancouver, British Columbia.
“He’s another guy with really high skill and really good vision, so we were really happy to get him,” Coyotes director of scouting Lindsay Hofford said immediately after the draft.
Maccelli, a 5-foot-11, 165-pound left-handed shooting left wing, scored 13 goals and 30 points in 43 games for Ilves, which finished fourth in the Finnish Elite League. He also represented Finland at the World Junior Championships and contributed two goals and five points in seven games.