Dyersville Beckman will get a chance on Tuesday to wrestle for a trip to the Iowa Class 1A state dual tournament.
Next weekend, five Trailblazers will be wrestling for berths to the individual state tournament.
Beckman’s Bennett English pinned Don Bosco’s Mack Ortner in the 285-pound championship match, and Nick Schmidt (106), Levi Feldman (126), Mason Recker (145) and Evan Wulfekuhle (182) finished runners-up at the 1A sectional meet on Saturday in Winthrop, Iowa. Don Bosco won the team championship by 113.5 points.
Beckman outscored Hudson, 180-162.5, and will wrestle Denver in a regional semifinal on Tuesday in Denver, Iowa.
Comets advance 4, Cougars 2 — At Lisbon, Iowa: Bellevue’s Luke Giesemann won the 182-pound bracket, and TyQuan Strowder (138), Zach Roeder (152) and Jacob Waller (160) also advanced for the Comets, who scored 117 points and were third behind top-ranked Lisbon (292.5) and Alburnett (177). Cascade’s Aidan Noonan extended his winning streak to 81 in winning the 126 title. Carson Staner (132) was second.
Vikings qualify 4 — At Monona, Iowa: Edgewood-Colesburg’s Max Bahls won the 170-pound title at the Class 1A sectional meet, one of four Vikings to advance. Dawson Bergan (113), Alex Jones (132) and Bo Struble (160) were second for Ed-Co.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cascade 45, Durant 27 — At Cascade, Iowa: Michael Trumm and Alex Aitchison led Cascade with 15 points each as the Cougars rolled.
Forreston 56, Galena 54 — At Freeport, Ill.: Sam Hesslebacher scored 12 points and Jacob Townsend added 11, but the Pirates fell short at the Freeport Aquin Shootout.
Fulton 58, Warren 54 — At Freeport, Ill.: Ethan Williams and Matthew Riedl led Warren with 14 points apiece at the Freeport Aquin Shootout.
Cassville 58, Juda 46 — At Cassville, Wis.: Robby Roe scored 18 points and Sam Ihm chipped in 12 as the Comets (3-14) secured a win.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cascade 66, Durant 34 — At Cascade, Iowa: Ally Hoffman scored 13 points and Abby Welter added 11 as the Cougars improved to 20-0.
Dodgeville 53, Prairie du Chien 43 — At Dodgeville, Wis.: Lily Krahn scored 20 points to lead the Blackhawks (14-4) in a road loss.
PREP BOWLING
Rams drop pair — At Waterloo, Iowa: Dubuque Senior was swept by Waterloo East on Friday night. Jared Lattner led the boys with a 426 series in a 2,840-2,778 loss, while Emma Clancy’s 389 series led the girls in a 2,964-2,477 defeat.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Loras 77, Coe 76 — At Loras: JT Ford had 24 points, six rebounds and five assists, and Jackson Kolinski scored with 12.2 seconds remaining to lift the Duhawks (16-6, 9-4 American Rivers Conference) to their fifth straight win.
Buena Vista 81, Dubuque 70 — At Storm Lake, Iowa: Peter Ragen scored 23 points, but the Spartans (13-8, 6-6 A-R-C) couldn’t climb out of a 41-17 deficit at halftime.
Clarke 70, Baker 65 — At Baldwin City, Kan.: Former area standouts Keith Johnson (Dubuque Hempstead) and Jordan Lake (Western Dubuque) scored 17 points apiece to lift the No. 24 Pride (18-7, 14-5 Heart of America Conference).
UW-Platteville 84, UW-Stout 72 — At Menomonie, Wis.: Justin Stovall fronted the No. 12-ranked Pioneers (18-3, 8-2 WIAC) with 22 points and Kyle Tuma added 18 to pull away from the Blue Devils.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Loras 74, Coe 53 — At Loras: The No. 11-ranked Duhawks (20-2, 11-2 A-R-C) completed the season sweep of the Kohawks, led by Macenzie Kraemer’s 20 points and 19 from Marissa Schroeder.
Dubuque 74, Buena Vista 66 — At Storm Lake, Iowa: Lauren Griffith fronted the balanced Spartans (7-14, 3-9 A-R-C) with 13 points, Alli Bailey added 12 points and Josie Thomas chipped in 11.
Clarke 64, Baker 57 — At Baldwin City, Kan.: The No. 19-ranked Pride (20-5, 14-5 Heart) held off a late rally behind Faith Begin’s 13 points and 11 apiece from Morgan Pitz and Makenna Haase.
UW-Stout 76, UW-Platteville 70 (OT) — At Platteville, Wis.: Kaylee Meyers scored 18 points and Maiah Domask added 16 points and 13 rebounds, but the Pioneers (11-10) lost in overtime.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Clarke 7-1, Blue Mountain College 2-2 — At Blue Mountain, Miss.: Jakob Kirman threw a complete game five-hitter with six strikeouts in the opener, but the Pride settled for a split.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Loras 3, Lakeland 2 — At Sheboygan, Wis.: Dorian Fiorenza had a match-high 22 kills and Patrick Hollander added 41 assists as the Duhawks (6-2) rallied for the 23-25, 25-13, 22-25, 25-14, 18-16 win.
Clarke splits — At Elgin, Ill.: The Pride split a pair of games at the Judson Invite, defeating Lincoln (Ill.), 3-1, behind 10 kills from Mike Jenkins. Clarke was swept by Goshen, 3-0.