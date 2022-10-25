Gracie Furlong tallied 10 kills and Galena swept East Dubuque, 25-18, 25-13, in an Illinois Class 1A Rockford Christian Life Regional quarterfinal on Monday in Rockford, Ill.

Addie Hefel added five kills, one ace, three blocks and nine digs for the Pirates, who play Pecatonica in the regional semifinals on Wednesday.

