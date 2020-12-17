Here is a capsule look at area WaMaC Conference wrestling teams this season:
DYERSVILLE BECKMAN
Coach — Steven Lueck (1st season)
Last year — 16-4
Returning veterans — Nick Hageman (Sr.); Nick Wulfekuhle (Soph.); Mason Koelker (Soph.); Jason Koopman (Jr.); Nick Schmidt (Jr.); Alex Hageman (Soph.); Conner Grover (Jr.); Mason Recker (Sr.); Danil Wall (Sr.); Owen Huehnergarth (Jr.); Levi Feldman (Jr.)
Promising newcomers — Isaac Berrerter (Soph.); Riley White (Fr.); Gavin Davis (Soph.); Ryan Funke (Soph.)
Outlook — The Trailblazers are somewhat young, but talented. Hageman and Feldman qualified for the Class 1A district tournament last year, but Beckman’s lone state qualifier, Evan Wulfekuhle, graduated. While the Blazers are lacking in depth, they are not lacking in experience as most members of the team have wrestled for multiple seasons. The WaMaC is loaded every season, and this year is no different. Going through the conference dual season will prepare Beckman for a big postseason push.
MAQUOKETA
Coach — Colton Feller (2nd season)
Last year — 7-11
Returning starters — Levi Livermore (Jr.); Hunter Connolly (Sr.); Ivan Martin (Jr.); Payton Schueller (Sr.); Steven Kuan (Sr.); Jaycob Thompson (Sr.); Lane Stender (Sr.)
Other returning veterans — Ben Thines (Jr.); Will Caes (Sr.); Curtis Schabacker (Soph.)
Promising newcomers — Cameron Tracy (Fr.); Ethan Henson (Fr.); Connor Manning (Soph.)
Outlook — The Cardinals are coming off a strong postseason after placing a pair of wrestlers on the medal stand, the first time the program has done that in several years. But, both Abe Michel and state runner-up Taven Rich graduated. Stender is the top returning wrestler after placing third in the WaMaC tournament and qualifying for the Class 2A district meet. Maquoketa has plenty of other experience and should be able to field a full lineup each night this season. But, the Cardinals will need to replace that lost firepower.
WEST DELAWARE
Coach — Jeff Voss (26th season, 428-123-1)
Last year — 25-2; Iowa Class 2A state dual champion
Returning state qualifiers — Carson Less (Soph.); Blake Engel (Jr.); Logan Peyton (Soph.); Jadyn Peyton (Jr.); Cael Meyer (Sr.); Jared Voss (Sr.); Kyle Cole (Jr.); Wyatt Voelker (Jr.); Christian Nunley (Sr.); Carson Petlon (Sr.)
Other returning veterans — Staveley Maury (Sr.); Reilly Dolan (Sr.); Will Ward (Soph.); Tyger Vaske (Sr.); Carson Turnis (Soph.)
Promising newcomers — Braden Maury (Fr.); Cash Hauser (Fr.); Jack Smith (Fr.)
Outlook — West Delaware has won three state championships over the last two seasons, repeating as dual champs and winning the traditional team title in 2019. The Hawks are expected to do the same again this year after returning 10 state qualifiers, including three who enter the season with No. 1 rankings (Voss, Voelker, Petlon). Voelker produced the program’s highest finish last season, going 43-2 and placing third at 195. But, West Delaware hasn’t advanced a wrestler into the finals during its dominant two-year run, a fact the Hawks want to change as soon as possible.