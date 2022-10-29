Here is a capsule look at today’s games of interest:
GRACELAND (2-6, 0-2) at CLARKE (3-5, 0-2)
Kickoff: 1 p.m.
Livestream: https://team1sports.com/clarke/
Last week: Graceland lost to Grand View, 48-7; Clarke lost to Culver-Stockton, 41-21
Last year: Clarke won, 37-14
Outlook: Clarke has lost three straight games but will have a chance to end that skid against the team it has owned since the inception of the program, winning all three previous meetings. Graceland has lost four straight games — including a 56-42 loss to a Baker team that Clarke defeated, 20-19, just before the start of the three-game skid. Clarke will honor 24 seniors in its final home game of the season. The Pride have already won a program-record three games this season. Winning a fourth before ending the season on the road against William Penn and Grand View would be a big boost. Graceland’s defense is the worst in the Heart of America Conference, allowing 42.4 points and 475 total yards per game. Clarke sophomore receiver Jayden Wyer is coming off a 115-yard performance last week.
Tim O’Neill
loras (4-4, 4-2) at luther (1-6, 1-4)
Kickoff: 1 p.m.
Livestream: https://team1sports.com/luthernorse/
Last week: Loras lost to Coe, 27-17; Luther lost to Dubuque, 68-7
Last year: Loras won, 69-6
Outlook: Loras lost a grinder last week to Coe, but has an opportunity to get back on track against a Luther team it has owned recently. The Duhawks have won four straight over the Norse, including a 69-6 drubbing last season. Expect another big offensive performance today from Loras as Luther gives up 49.3 points per game on average. Conversely, the Duhawks’ offense averages 36 points per contest, so today’s matchup could potentially be a nice confidence boost heading into next weekend’s season finale against rival Dubuque.
Danny Miller
NO. 22 UW-PLATTEVILLE (4-3, 3-1) AT UW-STOUT (4-3, 2-2)
Kickoff: 1 p.m.
Livestream: letsgopioneers.com/composite
Last week: UW-Platteville upset No. 3 UW-Whitewater, 17-13; UW-Stout lost at No. 24 UW-Oshkosh, 19-14
Last year: Platteville won, 35-28
Outlook: Having faced four teams ranked in the NCAA Division III top 25 rankings this season and going 3-1 in those contests, the Pioneers have made their return to the rankings at No. 22 on the heels of a monumental upset over third-ranked UW-Whitewater. The Pioneers had not beaten the Warhawks since 2004, so it was certainly an emotional home win. First-year head coach Ryan Munz was a sophomore quarterback for the Pioneers during the victory in 2004. UW-P has been doing it with defense this season, ranking second in the WIAC in allowing only 271.6 yards per game. The defense will be tested once again, as the Blue Devils rank third in the conference in averaging 36.7 points per contest.
Steve Ortman
NORTHERN IOWA (4-4, 3-2) at No. 20 SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (5-3, 4-1)
Kickoff: 2 p.m.
TV: ESPN3
Series record: Northern Iowa leads, 20-17
Last meeting: Northern Iowa won, 23-16
Facts & figures: Northern Iowa coach Mark Farley’s 62.9% winning percentage is 15th among active FCS coaches with at least 50 games, but he is just 10-9 against Southern Illinois with eight of those wins coming at the UNI-Dome. Farley is 56-52 against ranked opponents. Northern Iowa was 3-1 on the homestand. Panthers kicker Matthew Cook is just one field goal away from setting program and Missouri Valley Football Conference records. He has converted on 63 of 79 attempts in his career. Billy Hallgren kicked 64. Former Dubuque Senior standout Sam Schnee has ascended to the top wide receiver position on the Panthers’ depth chart and leads the team in receptions (33) and receiving yards (534). Dubuque Hempstead grad Noah Pettinger is the team’s punter and is averaging 42.9 yards on seven kicks, with a long of 52. The UNI roster also includes Hempstead grads Aidan Dunne (QB) and Reed Snitker (DL).
Tim O’Neill
