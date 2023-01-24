Dubuque Hempstead and Western Dubuque will hit the road for the team portion of the Iowa wrestling postseason while West Delaware will compete for a trip to state in its own gym.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association unveiled pairings for the Jan. 31 regional dual tournaments following the latest team rankings from the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association.
The state dual tournament will take place on Feb. 4 at Xtream Arena in Coralville, a break from recent years when the dual tournament was held on the eve of the traditional state tournament in mid-February in Des Moines.
Hempstead was ranked No. 11 in Class 3A and will face No. 22 Fort Madison in its regional first-round dual in Marion. The winner faces No. 7 Linn-Mar in the regional final.
Hempstead lost to Linn-Mar, 44-27, in the season opener on Dec. 1. The Mustangs have not faced Fort Madison this season.
Hempstead has made two appearances in the state dual tournament, last qualifying in 2018. Fort Madison has never advanced to state while Linn-Mar has qualified each of the last two seasons and is seeking its eighth trip overall.
Western Dubuque is ranked 20th in 3A and will wrestle No. 17 Cedar Rapids Prairie in Waverly- for a chance to face No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock in the final.
Western Dubuque has not faced Prairie or Waverly-Shell Rock this season.
The Bobcats have made three previous trips to the state dual tournament, most recently in 2019. Prairie has qualified 17 times but hasn’t advanced since 2017. Waverly-Shell Rock, the two-time defending champion, seeks its 17th trip and fourth consecutive. The Go-Hawks have won six previous state championships.
Class 2A No. 2-ranked West Delaware, which has won the last four 2A state dual championships, will await the winner of the first-round match between No. 12 Independence and No. 24 Dike-New Hartford.
West Delaware and Independence were scheduled to meet in a WaMaC Conference dual last week, but it was postponed to Thursday. The Hawks have not wrestled Dike-New Hartford.
West Delaware is seeking its 13th trip to state duals and sixth consecutive. The Hawks have five championships. Independence is also trying for its 13th appearance and fifth consecutive. Dike-New Hartford made its only appearance in 2015.
