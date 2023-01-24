Dubuque Hempstead and Western Dubuque will hit the road for the team portion of the Iowa wrestling postseason while West Delaware will compete for a trip to state in its own gym.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association unveiled pairings for the Jan. 31 regional dual tournaments following the latest team rankings from the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association.

