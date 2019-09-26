Citing the forecast for Friday night and safety concerns, a pair of area high schools moved their football games up a night.
Dyersville Beckman’s game against Northeast Goose Lake, slated to be played at the home of the Clinton LumberKings minor league baseball franchise, and Bellevue’s game against West Branch have both been rescheduled for tonight.
Beckman (3-1) and Northeast (1-3) are playing in the LumberBowl doubleheader at NelsonCorp Field in Clinton, Iowa.
Camanche (3-1) and Tipton (2-2) will open the doubleheader at 4:45 p.m. Beckman and Northeast are scheduled to kick off at approximately 7 p.m.
The game between Bellevue (1-3) and Class 1A No. 5-ranked West Branch (4-0) will be played at 6 p.m. tonight at Little Rose Bowl Field in West Branch.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Dodgeville 3, Lancaster 0 — At Dodgeville, Wis.: Brooklyn Connely finished with nine kills and two aces, but the Flying Arrows couldn’t rally, losing the final two sets, 25-23 and 25-21.
Richland Center 3, Prairie du Chien 1 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Lily Krahn finished with 14 kills and five aces to pace the Blackhawks, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Richland Center.
Lena-Winslow 2, Warren 0 — At Lena, Ill.: Allison Keller led the Warriors with six digs in the loss.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Kilburg 1st, Griebel 2nd at hometown meet — At Bellevue, Iowa: Bellevue Marquette’s Halle Kilburg placed first in the women’s race in 20:11 and Bellevue’s Brady Griebel was second overall in the boys race during the Comet Cross Country Invitational. The Mohawk girls placed second and the Comet boys were fourth.
Marquette’s Holly Beauchamp and Kaylee Koos also earned top-10 finishes in the girls race. Maquoketa placed third overall in the girls race and 10th in the boys race.
Ostwinkle, Cougars 5th — At Center Point, Iowa: Emma Ostwinkle finished fifth overall in 22:23 and Cascade placed fifth as a team with 108 points.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Clarke 2, Graceland 0 — At Lamoni, Iowa: Baylee Seaman had a pair of second-half goals and the Pride shut out Graceland.
MEN’S SOCCER
Graceland 11, Clarke 0 — At Lamoni, Iowa: A 3-0 deficit at halftime ballooned to 11-0 by game’s end for the Pride.