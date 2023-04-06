Last week, with back-to-back no-hitters, East Dubuque’s pitching staff stole the show.
But the Warriors’ bats have been just as electric.
East Dubuque scored eight runs over three innings, and withstood a late rally to earn in its fourth straight victory over rival Galena, 11-9, on Thursday at Wienen Park in Galena, Ill.
Bradin Lee went 3-for-5 and scored three runs, Owen Christ was 2-for-4 with four RBIs, and Colin Sutter and Angel Reyes added two hits apiece in the Warriors’ 11-run, 11-hit attack.
Over its four consecutive wins, East Dubuque (5-1) has outscored its opponents, 42-11. Reyes struck out five over 5 1/3 innings to earn the win on the mound.
Parker Studtmann, John Wubben and Ryan Stoffregen had two hits apiece for the Pirates (3-3), who nearly erased a seven-run deficit with a five-run seventh inning. Wubben and Stroffregen drove in two runs each.
PREP SOFTBALL
Galena 15, East Dubuque 0 — At Galena, Ill.: Taylor Hilby blasted two home runs to lead Galena’s 14-hit barrage as the Pirates blanked East Dubuque. Ava Hahn supplemented a dominant pitching performance with a 2-for-3 effort at the plate. Addie Zmich, Taylor Burcham, Alyssa Wienen, Emma Furlong and Ayden Wells all contributed two hits each for Galena. Annika Huseman doubled for East Dubuque.
