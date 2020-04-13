A mid-season experiment provided just the spark Stephen Halliday needed.
It also turned heads within the National Hockey League’s Central Scouting Service.
The 6-foot-4, 212-pound forward from Glenwood, Md., jumped 55 spots from Central Scouting’s mid-term rankings to the final pre-draft rankings released last week. Central Scouting listed him as the No. 123 prospect among North American skaters eligible for the NHL Draft in June.
Halliday and four other players with ties to the Dubuque Fighting Saints all improved their stock from the mid-term rankings. Wyatt Kaiser landed at No. 37, Carter Savoie at No. 50, Michael Benning at No. 57 and Alex Jefferies at No. 97. Halliday played in Dubuque this season, while the others spent all or most of the season on the Saints’ affiliates list.
“The rankings don’t really mean too much, other than to get your name out there,” said Halliday, who will turn 18 on July 2. “But it was cool to see the work I put in with the coaching staff in the second half get recognized, and I was able to rise at least.
“You always want to rise, but I didn’t think too much about it. I just thought if I played my game, good things would happen for me.”
Of the 217 players listed in the final rankings, only five improved 50 or more spots from the mid-term list. University of Connecticut defenseman Jacob Flynn made the biggest jump, 83 spots to No. 122.
Halliday’s jump coincided with a move from left wing to center and an opportunity to play on a line with fellow University of North Dakota recruit Riese Gaber, who led the USHL with 34 goals and set the franchise record with 56 goals in his career.
Saints coach Oliver David made the move during a Dec. 6-7 series against Muskegon at Mystique Community Ice Center.
“I thought it was going to be hard to move to center because I’d never played there before, but Gaber and I found some really good chemistry in the second half,” Halliday said. “I was more of a set-up guy, and he was more of a finisher, so it worked out really well for the both of us.
“I liked playing center a lot. It was fun to be able to take the draws and get the puck a little bit more because you’re in the middle of the ice and the wingers pass it. We did a shadow system in the defensive zone, so I was able to help out the defensemen more and had a bigger role in the defensive zone. I knew that was something I could improve on and did a good job with.”
David didn’t hesitate to make the move, because he’d seen it work with one of his players the previous season. James Sanchez flourished after moving from left wing to center in Dubuque, then finished tied for the 10th in the country with 40 points in 36 games this season, his first at Arizona State University.
“The Sanchez experiment was obviously fresh in my mind, and Stephen’s innate ability to play the game, disperse the puck and build from the defensive end made me believe it could work again in his case,” David said. “Then, learning he’d played defenseman as a youth, we started to paint a picture that he understands responsibility and has a bit of background in defending, which is required of a traditional center more so than wingers. And he can make plays, so it wasn’t a gamble to move him to center.”
Halliday contributed 32 points in the final 31 games of the season to finish sixth on the team in scoring with 13 goals and 38 points in 46 games. As a rookie in 2018-19, Halliday scored 10 goals and 34 points in 55 games with the Central Illinois Flying Aces, who folded last spring. Dubuque acquired Halliday in the subsequent dispersal draft.
“I really liked how open Oliver was to ideas, and he wasn’t a super stickler on certain line combinations,” Halliday said. “That definitely helped me in the long run to become a more diverse-style player.”
Halliday plans to return to Dubuque for one more season before joining Gaber at North Dakota.
“I’m hoping I can bring more to the table and be a leader next year,” he said. “I’d like to help set the tone for the year. I’m really looking forward to doing that.”
Kaiser, a 5-11, 170-pound defenseman from Ham Lake, Minn., improved 19 spots from the midterm rankings. He tallied three assists in 11 games for Dubuque before returning to Andover High School for his senior season.
Kaiser scored nine goals and 34 points in 25 games in leading Andover to the Minnesota state tournament. He also won the prestigious Reed Larson Award as the state’s top defenseman and finished as a finalist for Minnesota Mr. Hockey.
“You always hope to be ranked up there, but, at the same time, you just want to play hockey, enjoy it and not let the rankings affect you that much,” Kaiser said. “I tried not to pay any attention to the rankings, because they’re pretty much out of your control anyway.”
Kaiser will play at Minnesota-Duluth in the fall. But he said his two months in Dubuque will ease the transition to the NCAA Division I level.
“It definitely helped prepare me mentally,” Kaiser said. “It takes a while to adjust to living away from home. It’s definitely different, but the experience showed me how to be more independent and think for myself.”
Savoie and Benning are both 18-year-old natives of St. Albert, Alberta, who starred for the Sherwood Park Crusaders, made the Alberta Junior Hockey League all-star team and have committed to the University of Denver.
Savoie, a 5-10, 181-pound left wing, tallied a league-high 53 goals and finished with 99 points in 54 games. He improved two spots to No. 50 in the Central Scouting final rankings.
Benning, a 5-10, 174-pound defenseman and the younger brother of former Saints defenseman Matthew Benning, scored 12 goals and 75 points in 54 games this season. The AJHL’s Most Outstanding Defenseman improved three spots to No. 57 in the Central Scouting final rankings.
Jefferies, a 5-11, 185-pound forward from Lunenburg, Mass., tallied 33 goals and 69 points in 32 games at The Gunnery Prep School in Connecticut. The Merrimack College recruit improved one spot to No. 97 in the NHL’s final rankings. He played a pair of games for Dubuque as an affiliates list player in the 2018-19 season.
Jefferies was a first-team all-New England prep school selection this season.