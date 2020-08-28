The Dubuque Hempstead volleyball team continued its strong opening week with a trip down to Clinton, Iowa, on Thursday.
The Mustangs swept Camanche and Calamus-Wheatland, and split with host Prince of Peace in pool play before taking down the Irish with a sweep in the championship match of the four-team Irish Invitational.
The wins improved Iowa Class 5A No. 9-ranked Hempstead to 4-0-1 to open the season after sweeping Waterloo East on Tuesday.
Bobcats, Blazers, Hawks compete in Independence Quad — At Independence, Iowa: Western Dubuque, Dyersville Beckman and West Delaware beat up on each other during a quadrangular at Independence.
The Bobcats, ranked No. 1 in Iowa Class 4A, swept the Trailblazers, 25-15, 25-21; defeated Independence in three, 25-18, 22-25 and 15-10; and lost to West Delaware, 25-21 and 25-17.
Beckman, No. 2 in Class 2A, swept the Hawks, 25-19 and 25-23, and lost in three sets to Independence, 25-18, 20-25, 15-7.
West Delaware was swept by Independence, 25-22 and 25-16.
BOYS PREP GOLF
Stelzer makes par — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Davis Stelzer’s even-par-31 was good for second place for Western Dubuque. Cedar Rapids Kennedy won the quadrangular with 130 strokes.
The Bobcats placed third with 136.
Rams 3rd in quadrangular — At Waterloo, Iowa: Tim Casey was one shot off of medaling with a 40, leading Dubuque Senior to a third-place finish at Waterloo’s Gates Park Golf Course.
Cedar Rapids Washington won the quadrangular with 160 strokes. The Rams finished with 175.
Sigwarth, Kaesbauer lead Mustangs — At The Meadows: Wil Sigwarth and Nate Kaesbauer each finished with 45 strokes to pace Hempstead to third overall at The Meadows Quadrangular.
The Mustangs finished with 187 strokes. Cedar Falls won the meet with 152.
Warriors win Le-Win Triangular — At Lena, Ill.: Jacob Lange medaled with a 42 and East Dubuque dominated the Lena-Winslow Triangular with 179 strokes.
Warren placed third with 229 as a team.
Pirates place 3rd — At Freeport, Ill.: Ryan Stoffregen shot a 45 to lead Galena, which finished with 193 strokes and was one stroke behind second-place Amboy.
Dakota won the triangular with 166 strokes.
GIRLS PREP GOLF
Galena wins triangular — At Freeport, Ill.: Grace Hillard fired a 49 to medal and lead the Pirates to 203 strokes and a win over Dakota (231) and Amboy (287).