On paper, this had the makings to be a special game.
On the court, it was even better.
During the span of an exhausting 40 minutes of basketball that saw the game tied 11 different times and 11 lead changes, the University of Dubuque pulled ahead just far enough when it mattered the most and took down crosstown rival Loras, 70-64, Wednesday at Stoltz Sports Center.
“Just a very good college basketball game,” UD coach Robbie Sieverding said. “Back-and-forth, lead changes, possession by possession. We finally just in those last 4 or 5 minutes just got enough of a cushion.”
The first half featured everything expected from this heated rivalry. It was fast-paced, back-and-forth, chippy and intense from the opening tip.
The Duhawks (11-4, 3-3 American Rivers Conference) jumped to an early 5-0 lead before Levi Scheuermann and Peter Ragen combined to spark a 9-0 run for the Spartans.
Loras quickly responded with a 9-0 surge of its own to reclaim a 14-9 lead.
The Duhawks were able to maintain an advantage for the next 10 minutes, but Dubuque (10-5, 5-1 A-R-C) never trailed by more than five points during that span.
Hunter Snyder drilled one from long range at 6:12 to knot the game at 21-21, and Ragen’s dribble-drive on the next possession changed the lead back to UD.
Loras closed the first half scoring 9 of the final 12 points behind Ali Sabet’s two triples. Jake Healy’s three free throws gave the Duhawks a 30-28 advantage at the break.
Sabet connected on three 3-pointers in the first half and led the Duhawks with 11 points at halftime. Ragen led the Spartans with 10.
Neither team held an advantage of more than five points, and there were four lead changes in the first 20 minutes.
After the Spartans briefly tied it early in the second half, another trey from Sabet gave the Duahwks a 38-32 advantage. But, as was the theme all night, UD was never far behind.
“There wasn’t those big runs tonight,” Sieverding said. “It seemed like both teams couldn’t string together a bunch of good offensive possessions in a row. I think it was a little bit of a defensive battle…it was a grinder out there.”
Jaylin McCants, who gave the Spartans a huge lift in the second half with 20 points, tied the game at 41-41 and hit a 3 on the next possession to put Dubuque ahead, 44-41.
“In the first half, I felt like I was just playing ahead of myself,” McCants said. “Coach told me I was way too fast and in the second half I found my tempo.”
For the next 12 minutes, the game was never separated by more than three points and saw three lead changes and the game tied four different times.
Sabet converted two straight drives to the basket to put the Duhawks briefly ahead, 58-56, but Ragen’s and-1 and McCants' put back put UD back up, 61-58.
This time — for the first time all night, the lead was secure. After seeing the score knotted six different times in the half, UD clung tightly to the last one.
“Playing in this atmosphere, it just gets me going, and it gets the team going, too,” McCants said. “We just love when fans talk; it feeds us energy. Playing in that tonight was just wild. I loved it.”
McCants, who scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half, punctuated this thrilling affair by notching six straight points, highlighted by a gym-rocking stuff at the 2-minute mark to put his team ahead, 67-60.
Ragen matched McCants with 22 points for the Spartans, while Sabet led all scorers with 27 for the Duhawks.
“I know what this team can do,” McCants said. “If we keep playing like this, we’re gonna take this a long way.”