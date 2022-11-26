11262022-saintsvsdemoines-sg.JPG
Dubuque Fighting Saints defenseman Max Burkholder slides the game-winning overtime goal past Des Moines goalie Max Lundgren on Saturday night at the Dubuque Ice Arena. The Saints won, 4-3.

 Stephen Gassman

Max Burkholder completed his first USHL hat trick 2:12 into overtime to lift the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 4-3 victory over the Des Moines Buccaneers on Saturday night at the Dubuque Ice Arena.

The three-year veteran became the first Dubuque defenseman to record a hat trick since Northeastern University sophomore Braden Doyle accomplished the feat Dec. 6, 2019 against the Muskegon Lumberjacks.

