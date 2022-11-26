Max Burkholder completed his first USHL hat trick 2:12 into overtime to lift the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 4-3 victory over the Des Moines Buccaneers on Saturday night at the Dubuque Ice Arena.
The three-year veteran became the first Dubuque defenseman to record a hat trick since Northeastern University sophomore Braden Doyle accomplished the feat Dec. 6, 2019 against the Muskegon Lumberjacks.
Dubuque had a chance to win the game with 3:37 remaining in overtime, but goaltender Max Lundgren denied Max Montes on a penalty shot.
Mikey Burchill and Burkholder broke the puck out of their own zone, and Burkholder had his initial shot from the left faceoff circle rejected by Lundgren. He gathered the rebound in the corner, slipped around a defender and Lundgren before tucking a forehand shot into a vacated net for his fifth goal of the season and 16th in 118 USHL games.
Dubuque goaltender Marcus Brannman gave his team a chance to win by making 39 saves, many of the spectacular variety. The Saints (9-4-1-1) finished with 31 shots while earning at least one standings point for the fifth straight game.
Burkholder opened the scoring with a brilliant individual move 10:15 into the game. Jake Sondreal carried the puck into the Des Moines zone and made a cross-ice pass to Caelum Dick, who carried the puck behind the net before finding Burkholder at the right point.
Burkholder spun away from a defender, moved toward the center of the blueline, then skated up the middle through four defenders before backhanding a shot over Lundgren’s blocker.
Rookie forward Gavin Cornforth scored his first USHL goal to double the lead with just 32 seconds remaining in the opening period. Jayden Jubenvill, Cornforth and Noah Powell all won battles along the wall before Riley Stuart managed the first shot. Cornforth jumped on the rebound and scored on his second effort from the blue paint to the right of Lundgren.
Des Moines controlled the middle period to the tune of a 17-4 advantage in shots, and Lubomir Kupco scored his fifth and sixth goals of the season to pull the Buccaneers even, 2-2. The first goal came on the power play at 9:02, and the equalizer followed 7:26 later.
Burkholder gave the Saints the lead again at the 8:40 mark of the third period with Dubuque on its first full power play of the game. Nils Juntorp and Ryan St. Louis took shots on Lundgren, and the puck squirted to Burkholder on the back door for a shot into a vacated net.
But the Buccaneers forced overtime by striking on a five-minute major power play with 1:27 remaining in regulation. With Oliver Moberg in the penalty box for a major boarding call and Lundgren pulled for a sixth attacker, Carter Batchelder capitalized on a fortunate bounce to slip a shot across the goal line from the left of Brannman.
The Saints also had to kill the final 48 seconds of the major while in overtime.
