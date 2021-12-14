Off the heels of a momentous city victory, Dubuque Wahlert made its season debut in the Iowa Associated Press boys basketball rankings on Monday.
The Golden Eagles improved to 2-0 on the season with a win at Dubuque Senior on Friday night, and Wahlert leaped all the way up into a tie at No. 5 in the Class 3A poll. The Eagles will look to keep things going tonight on their home floor against Iowa City West, which is receiving votes in Class 4A.
West Delaware (4-1) is receiving votes in the 3A poll.
Dyersville Beckman (3-1) dropped out of the Class 2A rankings but is still receiving votes.
The programs earning top rankings in each class are Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (4A), Dallas Center-Grimes (3A), Aplington-Parkersburg (2A) and North Linn (1A).
Bellevue Marquette 74, West Carroll (Ill.) 14 —At Bellevue, Iowa: The Mohawks (2-3) saw four players score in double figures in a rout of West Carroll. Spencer Roeder and Evan Scott led Marquette with 13 points apiece, Kannon Still added 12 points, and Trevor Klein contributed 11 in the blowout.
River Ridge 44, Pearl City 20 — At Hanover, Ill.: The Wildcats (1-3) jumped out to a 12-point halftime advantage and never looked back to earn their first victory of the season. Caden Albrecht led River Ridge with 12 points, while Maddox Knauer added nine, and Breyton Fry and Dylan Diehl scored seven points apiece.
HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY
Lincoln 4, Dubuque 0 — At Mystique Community Ice Center: Kaiden Varejcka and Kyle Catherall each had a goal and two assists, and Eli Morrison stopped all 31 shots he faced for Lincoln in the Midwest High School Hockey League win on Sunday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Warren 39, East Dubuque 37 — At Pearl City, Ill.: Addy Bohnsack posted a game-high 20 points and Ava Heiderreich added six points, and Warren (2-8) edged East Dubuque (1-8) at the Pearl City tournament. Anna Berryman led East Dubuque with 16 points and Mia Wilwert chipped in eight points.