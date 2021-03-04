Dubuque Hempstead’s season came to a heartbreaking end that fell short of its state tournament goal, but that won’t take away from another stellar campaign from the explosive Michael Duax.
Hempstead’s star senior guard and University of Northern Iowa recruit was named the Mississippi Valley Conference’s Valley Division Player of the Year for the second straight season on Wednesday with the release of league honors.
Meanwhile, following a 15-5 season where the Mustangs were in the Class 4A rankings most of the year, Curt Deutsch and staff were tabbed with the Valley’s Coach of the Year honor.
Duax did it all for the Mustangs, who won the Valley title with an 11-2 mark. Duax led Hempstead this season in points (406), rebounds (116) and assists (70), and was second in steals (37). He finished with game averages of 22.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4 assists per contest. Duax made 162 of 269 shot attempts this season for a scorching field-goal percentage of 60.2% for the year. He also surpassed the 1,000-point plateau for his career.
First-team honors in the Valley Division also went to Hempstead’s Jamari Smith and Dubuque Senior’s Jim Bonifas.
A senior guard that thrived in transition and from beyond the arc, Smith averaged 14.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest for the high-octane Mustangs. Bonifas was the force inside the paint for the Rams, keying a remarkable turnaround that has the program returning to state. The big man, who’s signed to play on the line for Matt Campbell at Iowa State next year, averages 12.2 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.
Western Dubuque’s Dylan Johnson and Garrett Baumhover were both named to the Mississippi Division’s first team.
Johnson, a senior forward and NAIA Morningside recruit, led the Bobcats this year in points (16.6 per game) and rebounds (7.6) and is second in assists (2.5). Along with fellow senior and point guard Baumhover, the two have led the Bobcats back to the state tournament for the first time since 2012. Baumhover averages 15.2 points, 5.5 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.
Earning second team recognition in the Valley were Hempstead’s Cameron Fens (9.8 points, 6.1 rebounds per game) and Kellen Strohmeyer (9.4 points, 2.5 assists), along with Senior’s Cain McWilliams (10.1 points, 3.2 assists) and Kendrick Watkins-Hogue (10.1 points, 2.4 assists).
Dubuque Wahlert’s Nathan Donovan received second team in the Mississippi Division, averaging a team-high 13.4 points per game. He added 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest for the Golden Eagles.
Honorable mention accolades went to Hempstead’s Cam Davis and Jake Nevins; Senior’s Max Link and Tyler Schuster; Wahlert’s Ben Freed and Carson Cummer; and WD’s Nick Bryant and Tommy DeSollar.