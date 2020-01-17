National Wrestling Coaches Association NCAA Division III No. 3-ranked Loras College earned three falls and three technical falls in a 41-9 domination of No. 20-ranked Central College on Thursday night in Pella, Iowa.
Brice Everson (133 pounds), Zach Licht (141) and Brady Vogel (197) each secured wins by fall for the Duhawks (8-1, 2-0 American Rivers Conference), while Matt Randone (125), Brandon Murray (157) and Eddie Smith (165) all won by technical falls.
Jacob Krakow (174) and Shane Liegel (184) each won by major decisions for the Duhawks.
PREP WRESTLING
Roeder shines for Comets — At Bellevue, Iowa: Fresh off of reaching 100 career victories, Bellevue’s Zach Roeder notched three more wins in triangular action. Roeder pinned Tipton’s Brandon Hines in 3:42; earned a major decision over Monticello’s Bo Kramer, 11-2; and notched a decision past Wilton’s Kaden Shirk, 8-4. The Comets dropped all three matches in the team competition.
Maquoketa splits — At Maquoketa, Iowa: Abraham Michel won a pair of matches by fall at 170 pounds for the Cardinals, who topped Vinton-Shellsburg, 52-27, but lost to Mount Vernon, 61-18.
Vikings drop a pair — At Troy Mills, Iowa: Max Bahls secured a pair of falls at 170 pounds, but the Vikings dropped decisions to East Buchanan (54-30) and North Linn (46-18).
Prairie du Chien 60, Dodgeville 17 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: The Blackhawks were strong in the Southwest Wisconsin Conference triumph.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cascade 52, Anamosa 38 — At Anamosa, Iowa: Michael Trumm scored 17 points and Cooper Rausch added 12 as the Cougars used a 17-5 third-quarter run to pull away.
East Dubuque 46, West Carroll 28 — At Savanna, Ill.: Declan Schemmel scored 15 points and Dawson Feyen added eight as the Warriors (12-2, 4-0 Northwest Upstate Illini Conference) won with their defense yet again.
Galena 58, River Ridge (Ill.) 35 — At Galena, Ill.: Ethan Hefel and Sam Townsend scored 12 points apiece as the Pirates used a 21-9 run in the second quarter to create distance.
Warren 44, Stockton 36 — At Stockton, Ill.: Matt Riedl led a balanced attack with 11 points and Ethan Williams added eight as the Warriors (8-3, 2-2 NUIC) netted a nice road win over Stockton (5-8, 1-3).
Scales Mound 63, Cassville 26 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Ben Werner scored 12 points as 12 Hornets players scored in a rout of the Comets.
Fennimore 76, Mineral Point 63 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: Adam Larson sank five 3-pointers and scored 29 points, Warren Adam and Brady Larson added 16 apiece, and the Golden Eagles pulled away in the second half from the Isaac Lindsey-less Pointers.
Benton 67, Highland 46 — At Benton, Wis.: Will Lawrence scored 19 points and Caleb O’Neill had 15 as the Zephyrs held strong on their home floor to secure a Six Rivers Conference victory.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cascade 59, Anamosa 16 — At Anamosa, Iowa: The Iowa Class 2A No. 1-ranked Cougars remained unbeaten at 12-0 with another strong defensive effort on the road.
Bellevue Marquette 60, Clinton Prince of Peace 41 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Iowa Class 1A No. 3-ranked Mohawks (12-1) took care of business at home against Prince of Peace (6-6).
Edgewood-Colesburg 55, Central City 53 — At Edgewood, Iowa: The Vikings (3-10) earned a much-needed win on their home floor.
PREP BOWLING
Hempstead splits — At Creslanes: Trevor Taylor won a 422 series as the Mustang boys secured a 3,010-2,711 victory over Cedar Rapids Kennedy. The girls were led by a pair of 383 series’ by Erin Langel and Libby Leach, but fell to the Cougars, 2,924-2,640.
Wahlert drops 2 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Connor Beutin bowled a 399 series to lead the Wahlert boys in a 3,061-2,836 loss to Cedar Rapids Jefferson. The Eagle girls lost to Jefferson, 2,795-2,493, despite a 369 series from Abbie Beutin.