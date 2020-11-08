It didn’t take long for Maci Boffeli to know it was going to be a really good afternoon.
Dubuque Senior shattered its seed time by five seconds and won the 200-yard medley relay in 1:50.49 in an Iowa regional swimming meet at the Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center. Wahlert also crowned a champion in Zoe Heiar, who came within an eyelash of the school record with a 1:08.55 in the 100 breaststroke.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy won the eight-team meet with 416.50 points, eight ahead of Cedar Falls. Wahlert finished third with 290.5 and nine qualifiers for next weekend’s state meet in Marshalltown, Senior finished fifth with 248 points and 10 qualifiers and Hempstead took sixth with 172 points and four qualfiers.
“That was huge to start the meet off like that,” said Boffeli, a junior who attends Cascade High School and swims for the Rams. “Having a solid medley always brings you so much confidence, especially if you win it. Once we saw the time, our mouths just dropped. I dropped 2½ seconds myself, and I was like ‘Oh my gosh.’
“We all felt super good going into the rest of our individual events and the rest of the relays after that. Ultimately, that was the tempo setter. It really set the goals high for everyone the rest of the meet.”
Kaitlyn Vantiger, a freshman from Western Dubuque, swam the backstroke leg of the medley relay in 28.80; Boffeli turned in a 30.39 in the breaststroke; freshman Molly Gilligan clocked a 26.66 in the butterfly; and junior Tabitha Monahan brought it home with a 24.64 in the freestyle leg. The Rams earned the No. 7 seed at state.
“It was really exciting to do that,” Vantiger said. “We knew we were going to drop time, but we didn’t know we’d drop that much. I was actually kind of shocked to see us drop that much.
“It was really cool to know we automatically qualified for state. Knowing we got it right away took a lot of the pressure off of us for the rest of the meet. And winning it here gives us confidence going into state.”
Heiar won one of the tightest races of the meet to punch her automatic ticket to Marshalltown. She edged Boffeli by .38 seconds in the breaststroke.
“My mindset going into the breaststroke was to win it, because that punches your ticket for state and you don’t have to worry about getting in based on your time,” said Heiar, a senior who will be seeded 14th at state. “Making state gives me one more chance to swim and one more chance to get the school record. I’m just one tenth away from it, and I’m hoping I can take it down a full second or two next week. I’m ready.”
Hempstead’s Samantha Fish didn’t have to wait around to see if she qualified in the 100 backstroke. She finished second with a 59.71, which met the automatic qualifying standard set by the IGHSAU based on previous state meets. Cedar Falls’ Grace Frericks won the event in 56.94.
“It felt really good and reassuring to swim a time like that and automatically get in, because my butterfly wasn’t quite where I wanted it to be, and I’m kind of a little up in the air in that one,” said Fish, a senior who landed the No. 16 seed at state. “So it felt good to secure a spot and have a chance to swim again next weekend. It was a fun race, a really close race.
“It definitely makes a huge difference when you have that kind of competition. In the backstroke, you can see everyone else out of the corner of your eye, and it gives you a huge adrenaline rush to know exactly where you stand.”
Senior qualified all three relays and seven individual events.
The 200 free relay of Vantiger, Molly Strohmeyer, Savanna Koch and Monahan took third and earned the No. 15 seed at state, while the 400 free relay of Gilligan, Koch, Vantiger and Boffeli placed third and landed the No. 13 seed at state.
Individually, Boffeli took second in the 200 free and second in the breaststroke to earn the No. 17 and 21 seeds. Gilligan took fourth in the 50 and fifth in the butterfly to earn the 18th and 26th seeds. Monahan finished third in the 100 and fifth in the 50 to earn the 15th and 20th seeds. And Vantiger placed third in the backstroke to qualify 27th for state.
Wahlert also advanced all three relays, as well as six individuals. Avery Schmidt, Ariana Yaklich, Heiar and Hayley Welbes took third in the medley to qualify 15th. Brooke Wuebker, Schmidt, Natalie Kelzer and Yaklich placed fifth in the 200 and qualified 17th. And Welbes, Abby Wuebker, Schmid and Heiar took fourth in the 400 and qualified 16th.
Heiar also placed second in the butterfly to qualify 16th for state. Yaklich finished third in the breaststroke to qualify 27th. Schmid took sixth in the 200 for the 28th seed. Schmidt finished fourth in the backstroke for the 31st spot at state. And Welbes placed ninth in the 100 for the 32nd spot at state.
Fish qualified in four events for her last meet as a Mustang. In addition to the backstroke, she advanced in the butterfly with a fourth-place finish for the 24th seed.
Hempstead took sixth in the medley and 400 free relays to qualify 28th and 29th. Fish, Kate Duehr, Emily Rober and Kenzie Tomkins compiled the medley relay, and Fish, Rober, Tomkins and Nora Davis swam on the 400 free relay.