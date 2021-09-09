The Clarke University women’s basketball team will open its season with a taste of the big time.
The Pride will play reigning NCAA Division I champion Stanford in an exhibition game Nov. 6 at legendary Maples Pavilion in Palo Alto, Calif.
“The biggest benefit of this, by far, is going to be the experience — being able to go out there and see, not only facilities, but see what the next level looks like,” Clarke coach Courtney Boyd said. “The exposure of those games being televised has benefits too, but I think it’s very important for our players to understand that women’s basketball at every level is competitive and for our players to compete with great athletes will just add to their Clarke experience.
“I consider ourselves very lucky because not every team is going to be able to do this and now the team has something to look forward to.”
The matchup materialized because of Boyd’s friendship with a former Stanford assistant coach. They were originally scheduled to play last season, but COVID-19 restrictions pushed the game off Stanford’s schedule. The Cardinal decided to honor the previous contract and rescheduled the game for this season.
Clarke has won at least 20 games and reached the NAIA tournament in each of the past three seasons. The Pride have made back-to-back NAIA tournament quarterfinal appearances after the 2020 tournament was canceled.
Burks to Idaho State — Lancaster (Wis.) High School senior guard Bridee Burks has committed to play NCAA Division I basketball at Idaho State University. She averaged 10.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists in leading the Flying Arrows to a 17-7 record last season.
Hancock twins commit to Denver — West Des Moines Dowling seniors Joe and Tommy Hancock, the twin sons of former Dubuque Wahlert standout swimmer Trudy (Henkels) Hancock, will continue their swimming careers at the University of Denver. Trudy Hancock passed away last summer at the age of 44.
Onken headed to Clarke — Dubuque Hempstead senior Emily Onken will continue her running career at Clarke next fall. Onken was an alternate on the Mustangs’ state qualifying team last season.
UD’s Geiman earns national honor — The University of Dubuque’s Tyler Geiman, a 6-foot-1, 170-pound cornerback from Beach Park, Ill., earned a spot on the D3football.com Team of the Week.
Geiman made a pair of interceptions Saturday in a 30-25 victory over Mareitta (Ohio) College at Chalmers Field. He finished with two solo tackles and four assisted tackles, but his two picks in or near the end zone stopped potential winning scores for Marietta.
Bryant honored by A-R-C — Wartburg College sophomore running back Ben Bryant, a former Western Dubuque standout, earned American Rivers Conference offensive special teams player of the week honors. He returned five punts for 98 yards, with a long of 39, and returned one kickoff 21 yards in the Knights’ 44-3 romp over Monmouth College.
Bildstein sparks Wartburg — Wartburg senior Kylie Bildstein, a middle hitter from Dyersville Beckman, won the A-R-C volleyball offensive player of the week award. She led the Knights to a 4-0 record with 44 kills, a .463 attacking average and two aces in 14 sets played. This is the fourth offensive player of the week award of her career. She is a three-time all-conference performer.
Duhawks sweep defensive honors — Loras College’s Kyler Donovan and Kyndal Kells swept the A-R-C men’s and women’s soccer defensive player of the week awards. Donovan is a senior from Mount Horeb, Wis., and Kells is a sophomore from Red Oak, Iowa.
Trio of former Rams running at Iowa Central — Three former Dubuque Senior standout runners are competing for the Iowa Central Community College cross country program. Sophomores Josie Stackis and Kate Miron run for the women’s squad, while freshman Connor Kilgore competes for the men’s team.