The Dubuque Fighting Saints’ seven-game winning streak came to a screeching halt Friday night in Muskegon, thanks to undisciplined play and subsequent special teams woes.
Muskegon converted 3 of 7 power play opportunities, but, more importantly, all three goals broke ties en route to a 7-4 victory at Mercy Health Arena. The Saints went 0-for-3 with the man advantage and fell out of first place in the Eastern Conference when Chicago rallied past Madison, 3-2.
Quinn Hutson and Jack Williams scored two goals each as Muskegon outscored the Saints, 5-2, in the final 20 minutes. The teams complete a two-game series tonight in Muskegon.
“We took way too many penalties — unnecessary penalties — and you can’t do that against a good offensive team,” Saints coach Greg Brown said. “We have to learn from this. You’re never going to win any meaningful games playing like that. We have to be much smarter.
“Our game wasn’t our best, but we were doing enough to keep hanging around. We just kept shooting ourselves in the foot with the penalties.”
Muskegon needed just 14 seconds to open the scoring. Joey Larson carried into the Dubuque zone on the right wing and took two shots on goaltender Philip Svedeback before Jacob Braccini backhanded a shot under the crossbar for his 23rd goal of the season.
Jackson Hallum potted the equalizer with 3:52 remaining in the opening stanza. Tristan Lemyre retrieved a Muskegon clearing attempt in the neutral zone and cycled the puck back to defenseman Max Burkholder in his own zone.
Burkholder zipped a headman pass to a streaking Hallum, who split a pair of defenders to create a breakaway. He snapped a shot into the top right corner of the net behind goalie Aleksandr Kuleshov for his 26th goal of the season and fifth in nine games since joining the Saints in a trade with Green Bay.
Muskegon regained the lead on a Hutson power play goal 8:32 into the second period. Jacob Guevin and Williams worked the puck around the perimeter before Hutson snapped a shot past Svedeback for his 27th goal of the season.
Less than 10 minutes later, Connor Kurth tied the game again with his 27th goal of the season. Samuel Sjolund carried into the Muskegon zone before absorbing a hit, then Stephen Halliday picked up the puck along the left wall, drove to the net front and backhanded a shot toward Kuleshov. The puck hit a defender in front, but Kurth won a battle at the top of the blue paint and shoveled it past Kuleshov.
The Lumberjacks converted on another power play 1:39 into the third period to take a 3-2 lead. Owen Mehlenbacher moved the puck to Noah Ellis at the right point, and Jake Richard scored his 13th goal of the season on the rebound of Ellis’ shot.
Ryan Beck, who took the penalty that led to the Muskegon power play marker, tied the game 2:23 later with his eighth goal of the season and first since Dec. 10. Halliday carried into the Muskegon zone before Beck and Kurth worked a give-and-go that ended with Beck’s quick wrist shot goal from between the two faceoff circles.
Muskegon benefited from yet another power play — a 5-on-3 — to regain the lead. Hutson fired his 28th goal of the season just 1:08 into a pair of slashing penalties to Hallum and Lemyre.
Off the rush, Williams extended Muskegon’s lead to 5-3 with 7:13 remaining in regulation. He wired a wrist shot from the right circle for his 12th goal of the season after Larson and Tyler Dunbar pushed the puck up ice.
Williams scored through a screen 2:53 later to make it 6-3. Gavin McCarthy and Larson picked up the assists.
Halliday pulled the Saints within 6-4 on a one-timer from the right circle for his 29th goal of the season with 2:28 to play in regulation and Svedeback pulled for a sixth attacker. Beck and Kurth assisted.
But Tyler Hotson added an empty net goal set up by Guevin and Hutson to account for the final margin.