EPWORTH, Iowa —It wasn’t as easy as it might have looked at times.
Dubuque Wahlert led by as many as 18 and outscored Western Dubuque, 24-7, in a decisive third quarter during the Golden Eagles’ 63-51 win over the host Bobcats on Friday in girls prep basketball. It turned out, Wahlert needed every single point from that pivotal run.
Mary Kate King led the Eagles with 20 points and keyed Wahlert’s game-turning spurt after halftime, but the Bobcats kept coming back time after time.
“Mary Kate really calmed things down,” Wahlert coach Kris Spiegler said. “We had a little halftime talk — about just playing defense. (WD) played real hard. I’m just thankful it turned out the way it did.
This one was close for much of its entertaining 32 minutes. WD attacked the basket while Wahlert attacked the backcourt during an evenly played, back-and-forth first quarter that ended with Wahlert (8-5) clinging to a 16-14 edge.
Carson Koerperich, who led WD with 20 points, drove to the hole for a pair of baskets to give the Bobcats (3-13) an early lead, and snapped a four-minute scoreless drought for WD later after Wahlert pulled ahead.
Wahlert’s first three first-quarter buckets, and four in all, came in transition off steals.
The second quarter turned into a battle of each teams’ respective stars.
Koerperich tied things 30 seconds into the second period on yet another drive to the bucket. But Emma Donovan scored eight of the Eagles’ next 10 points to give Wahlert its biggest lead of the half, 26-19. Donovan finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds.
The only WD score during that 10-3 Wahlert surge was a Koerperich 3-pointer.
Madison Maahs had two steals for WD on consecutive possessions — each one leading to a Brooklyn Firzlaff layup as the Bobcats kept in close.
Maahs added another steal with just seconds left before halftime and kept it herself for an easy transition basket to pull WD within 30-29 heading into the locker room.
King scored the first six points of the second half as Wahlert matched its biggest lead, 36-29. King had 10 points in the period, and Wahlert extended the lead to 54-36 after three.
But that advantage dwindled in the fourth. The Bobcats opened the final quarter on an 11-2 run. Koerperich’s lay-in conversion of a mid-court steal, and Maahs’ swish from 22-feet pulled the Bobcats within single digits at the 3:37-mark, but it was as close as WD would get.
“We cut (the score) down to nine,” WD coach Amy Ostwinkle said. “I thought our momentum was going that way.”