Jaquelyn Hochrein decided about a month ago that she didn’t want to leave anything to chance in her final season of high school bowling.
The Dubuque Senior 12th grader rededicated herself to the craft and positioned herself for a run at the Iowa Class 3A state tournament.
On Monday, the work paid off and Hochrein finished second in the individual portion of the state tournament at Maple Lanes in Waterloo. The Rams, who went undefeated in dual meets and won a Mississippi Valley Conference divisional title, will compete in the team event Wednesday at Cadillac XBC in Waterloo.
Recommended for you
“This year, I wanted to feel like I actually accomplished something instead of thinking, ‘Oh, it’ll just come to me at some point,’” Hochrein said. “I knew I had to put the time in, work at it and actually listen to the people who wanted to help. And that gave me so much more confidence.
“It’s a very rewarding feeling. It feels really good to see how far I’ve come, knowing I did the best I could. It’s good to know I made a difference with how hard I tried.”
Hochrein rolled the first 700 series of her career in qualifying and earned the No. 1 seed for bracket play with a 245-268-202—715, seven pins clear of Des Moines Lincoln sophomore Vicki Andrews. She defeated Southeast Polk’s Katelynn Edmundson, 196-148, in the quarterfinals; and took out Waterloo West’s fifth-seeded Sydney Wilson, 258-197; before dropping a 245-193 decision in the championship game.
Hochrein followed in the footsteps of her older sister, Kristina, a 2013 graduate who helped Wahlert to a state team championship.
“It’s a great way to finish off my bowling career,” Jaquelyn Hochrein said. “I don’t plan on bowling in college, so it feels good to bowl the best I could in my final meets and tournaments.”
Senior coach Peggy Leibfried could see this coming from her senior captain. On a deep team, Hochrein made a steady climb to the squad’s top average of 186.5.
“About a month ago, she texted me and said she wasn’t liking where her average was and she wanted to know what she could do to bring it up 10 pins,” Leibfried said. “These last four weeks, she put in the effort – in Junior-league bowling and all the side tournaments the youth bowlers have and in our practices. You could just see how focused she was every day, and it definitely paid off for her.”
Senior’s Clara Pregler also qualified for bracket play after shooting a 245-165-214—624 for the No. 7 seed. She rolled a 244 in the quarterfinals but lost by four pins to Andrews.
Dubuque Hempstead senior Libby Leach finished 11th with a 179-224-209—612, Senior 11th grader Mackenzie Lang took 12th with a 194-182-227—603, Hempstead junior Madison Ninneman finished 20th at 202-218-117—537, and Senior 12th grader Morgan Bettcher took 29th at 183-148-160—491.
HEMPSTEAD’S WARDLE FINISHES 11TH
Hempstead’s Gavin Wardle shot a 222-223-206—651 to finish 11th in the Class 3A boys individual tournament, while Senior’s Zachary Wlochal placed 30th with a 189-167-183—539.
Cedar Falls’ Jackson Satterlee defeated Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Jaxon Robinson, 226-195, in the state championship game. Kennedy’s Lucas Dolphin edged Davenport North’s Kaiden Ringdahl, 205-201, in the third-place match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.