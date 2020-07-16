Cascade got a big boost of confidence on Monday night.
The Cougars are brimming with it now.
Devin Simon hit a leadoff home run, then finished off a combined two-hitter to preserve the win for Alyssa Lux, and Sydney Weber delivered another big hit as Cascade stunned Iowa Class 2A No. 7-ranked Jesup, 3-2, in a 2A Region 7 quarterfinal on Wednesday night in Jesup, Iowa.
Cascade (6-8), which rallied twice with its back against the wall to win Monday’s first-round game, advanced to play either Iowa City Regina or Alburnett in Friday’s semifinal in Jesup. Regina and Alburnett’s quarterfinal was postponed until today.
“We’ll have to come ready either way, but I think with our confidence being up and us playing some of our best defensive games lately, I think we have a really good shot of making it through,” said Cascade coach Sonya McCormick.
The winner of Friday’s game will play either Northeast (17-2) or Dyersville Beckman (7-13) in Monday’s regional final for a trip to the state tournament.
Thanks to a familiar name, that’s still a possibility.
Simon homered in the first, and Weber — who drove in the game-winning run in Monday’s 11-inning victory over North Cedar — scored on a dropped third strike in the third.
Still leading 2-0, Weber’s fourth-inning single scored Taylor Menster, and it proved to be the difference.
Kristin Sadler hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth for the J-Hawks. But Simon, who relieved Lux in the fifth inning, finished strong to secure the victory.
Lux and Simon limited Jesup to just two hits and four walks despite the J-Hawks entering the night hitting at a blistering .414 clip as a team.
The Cougars have now won four straight games and are trying to reach the state tournament for the third time, and the first time since finishing state runners-up in 2015.
“They are on Cloud Nine right now,” McCormick said. “I have never seen them play so hard, even when that girl hit that home run.
“They have grown so much as a team and they just have that full fight. They have that full winning motivation that we’ve been looking for all year. It’s coming to life now. It makes a big difference for our team. That’s what we’ve been missing.”