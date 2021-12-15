Ryan Beck could sense something just a touch off about his game while skating for the Dubuque Fighting Saints earlier this season.
So, he watched himself on film and confirmed it. Then, he consciously made a change to become an even more dangerous offensive weapon.
The USHL on Tuesday named Beck as its forward of the week after he scored three goals and added three assists to go along with a plus-2 rating in a three-game sweep of Youngstown at Mystique Community Ice Center. He became Dubuque’s fourth weekly honoree, joining Stephen Halliday (twice) and Tristan Lemyre.
“I’d skate myself into such a great scoring opportunity, but I’d normally pass out of it instead of just shooting the puck,” Beck, 19, said. “That’s a big part of my game — finding the open guy, moving the puck to him and being creative that way.
“In-game, I started to wonder if I should be shooting more. I figured a lot of those opportunities might be 50/50, but I didn’t know for sure. When I went back and watched it on film, I saw there were so many times that I probably should have shot instead of passing it.”
After scoring just four goals in his first 19 games of the season, the 5-foot-9, 185-pound forward from Linden, Mich., contributed three in the Youngstown series and had a two-goal performance on Friday. The three-game sweep moved the Saints into sole possession of second place in the USHL’s Eastern Conference with a 14-5-2-2 record for 32 points, six behind a Chicago team that has played two more games than Dubuque.
Beck shares the team lead of 21 assists with Halliday and has been held off the scoresheet only four times in 22 games this season. He has already matched his point output from two seasons ago, when he tallied five goals and 28 points for the Saints.
Beck returned to the USHL this fall after opting for the Ontario Hockey League last season and seeing his entire campaign canceled by the pandemic.
“Ryan has been consistent in generating offense the whole season for us,” Saints coach Greg Brown said. “He was actually the one who brought it up that he should be shooting more. He realized that he was already in scoring areas but he’d be passing it to non-scoring areas. It’s a great mindset for him, because he does have a great shot.
“Every suggestion is better when it comes from within and you have self-belief. It’s so important to have those self-evaluation skills, and good for Ryan for figuring it out.”
The increased focus on scoring adds to Beck’s appeal as an NCAA Division I prospect. He has scheduled the last of his college visits and hopes to make a decision in the not-too-distant future.
“I just feel like shooting more completes my offensive game,” Beck said. “Now I feel like more of a double threat. I’m not just looking for the open guy all the time. I can release it, too, which makes me a little harder to defend.”
The Saints play a home-and-home series with the Madison Capitols this weekend, beginning Friday night at Mystique. The third-place Capitols trail Dubuque by four standings points.