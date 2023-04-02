Before becoming one of the greatest Trailblazers ever, Padraig Gallagher put himself in the shoes of those who paved the way before him.
“Growing up, my parents always took me to the games even when I didn’t want to go,” Gallagher said. “Every year there was always a player on Beckman who was really good.”
He came to idolize former standouts like Riley LeGrand, Colton Willenbring, Mitch and Josh Gehling and Michael Keegan, a teammate of his for a partial season.
“Always just watching those great players really motivated me,” Gallagher said.
After the games he rushed home to his outdoor hoop and mimicked Beckman’s superstars.
“If I was the Gehlings, I would post up,” Gallagher said. “If I was LeGrand, I would shoot 3s. It was a lot of fun.”
He solicited advice and tips from his grandfather, Hall of Famer Dick Mescher, Beckman’s first-ever boys basketball coach.
“Not every kid gets that,” Gallagher said. “I was at a young age already learning things that I would use all the way through my senior year”
Gallagher was born to be a Trailblazer, and after closing a storied career of his own in the green and gold, the 2022-23 Telegraph Herald Boys Basketball Player of the Year has joined — and even surpassed — many of the Beckman greats he worshiped before him.
At 6-foot-5 with a tireless work ethic, Gallagher burst onto the scene as an emerging sophomore on a team that reached the state quarterfinals. He starred as a junior and became elite in his senior season — and garnered the accolades to prove it.
At the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Series last weekend in which he competed for the Northeast squad, Gallagher was presented the Class 2A Player of the Year trophy. He was selected first-team all-state by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association; named to the 2A all-Substate 4 team; and earned River Valley North first-team honors.
“There’s so many words you use to describe a kid like Paddy,” Beckman head coach Michael Molony said. “MVP, best player, this and that. But the coolest part from my seat was that he took the leadership role within his teammates and his grade. People are gonna talk about him for many, many years to come.”
Gallagher’s career in its entirety was spectacular. His senior campaign was one for the record books.
He scored 501 points alone this season while leading the team in scoring (21.8) and rebounds (8.6). He became the fourth Trailblazer to eclipse the 1,000-point barrier for his varsity career against Alburnett on Jan.5. All but two of his 1,320 career points, which ranks second on the all-time Beckman list, came in a three-year span.
“We were No. 1 in the state that year,” Molony said. “We just couldn’t bring him up (to varsity) his freshman year. He wanted it so bad and worked so hard for it every day, we just kept telling him his time would come. Just so happy to see his hard work rewarded.”
After a breakout junior season, it was no secret who the focus of every opponent would be.
“He’s the attention of every single person when he walks in to the gym,” Molony said. “You just watch him warm up and you’re gonna know that kid’s coming tonight and he’s gonna do everything he can to help his team win.”
That was never more the case than a Jan. 30 win against eventual River Valley South champion Wilton when he broke school records for most points and 3-pointers made in a single game, connecting on 15 of 20 field goal attempts for 45 points, including 8-for-9 from beyond the arc.
To be in the zone like that, is a shooter’s dream.
“It’s probably the greatest feeling an athlete can have for any sport,” Gallagher said. “You can’t really beat it. That game was a lot of fun.”
A true team-first guy, Gallagher’s favorite senior-year memory was clinching the River Valley North title just four days later, giving Beckman its first outright conference title in school history, and capping a three-game stretch that saw him score 93 points.
“We were ranked fourth on our side of the conference, supposed to be about a middle of the road team, and we came out and proved everybody wrong,” Gallagher said. “That was a big moment for us. We worked really hard to get to that point.”
His dazzling play on the court lured an awe-struck young fan base to every Blazer home contest, much like he did as a youth.
“To have a ton of people rally behind him, it’s been incredible to see,” Molony said. “We have junior high kids coming to watch him play. That’s what we want Beckman basketball to be about; that’s what his grandpa wanted this program to be about.”
There will be a distinct Trailblazer flavor next year within the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association as Gallagher heads to NCAA Division II powerhouse Northwest Missouri State and will compete against his idol and former teammate, Keegan.
A late-season freshman call-up to primarily observe the varsity grind 2019-20, Gallagher has never forgotten the encouraging words Keegan, then a senior at Beckman, offered following a devasting one-point loss that ended his career and left the Trailblazers one game shy of reaching state.
“You can do whatever you set your mind to,” Keegan said to the freshman full of potential.
It was a passing-of-the-torch type moment and Gallgher clenched tightly and never let go.
“Having him say that to me really helped me out a lot,” Gallagher said. “That really helped me lock in that summer.”
He’s been locked in ever since, now with a singular focus of preparing to play at the next level. And while it may seem like a tall task to expect significant playing time right away, especially at NWMSU, which has won three of the last four Division II national championships, Molony knows Gallagher is up for the challenge.
“They’re gonna have the damndest time trying to keep him off the court,” Molony said. “He’s gonna do everything he can to go there and play right away. He’s already working on it.”
