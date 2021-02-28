The hottest team in the USHL’s Western Conference kept churning away Saturday night, and the Dubuque Fighting Saints took the brunt of it.
Matt Choupani and Josh Luedtke scored two goals each to lead the Des Moines Buccaneers to a 6-2 victory at Mystique Community Ice Center. Des Moines has scored 27 goals while on a 3-0-1 run.
“They’ve been playing really well lately, and they’ve been really opportunistic, like they were tonight,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “They underhandle the puck, they catch and shoot as quickly as anybody, and it’s every player on the team. My guess is, if they keep playing like that, they’re going to be the team to beat in the West.
“For whatever reason, we didn’t have our normal start and our energy throughout. The game kind of got away from us early and we were chasing it the rest of the way. We were not nearly as connected as we’ve been.”
Choupani put the Buccaneers ahead for good at 10:35 of the first period, when he took a Zakary Karpa outlet pass got behind the defense and scored on a breakaway. Karpa made it 2-0 less than four minutes later when he scored into an empty net after a stellar individual play by Los Angeles Kings prospect Alex Laferriere.
Luedtke wired a shot from the point off the goalpost and past goalie Lukas Parik for a power play goal at 17:05 to make it 3-0. Midway through the second, Luedtke’s shot through a screen found the net and ended Parik’s night.
Dubuque finally solved goalie Remington Koepple at 12:06 of the second period. Robert Cronin scored his team-leading 13th goal of the season on the power play after a Des Moines defenseman deflected a pass in his direction for a tap-in. Stephen Halliday and Matthew Savoie assisted.
Choupani made it 5-1 early in the third, when he capitalized on a failed outlet attempt deep in the Saints zone and quickly wired a shot past goalie Hobie Hedquist. And Zach Urdahl converted a penalty shot at 7:49 to make it 6-1.
P.J. Fletcher scored his eighth goal of the season with 3:30 remaining for Dubuque. He took a drop pass from Tristan Lemyre and rifled a shot past Koepple.