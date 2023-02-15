02118022-statewrestling3aconsolation3rd1-sg.JPG

Dubuque Hempstead’s Mitchell Pins fights for position during last year’s Iowa Class 3A state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Pins is the No. 3 seed at 106 pounds when this year’s tournament begins today.

 Stephen Gassman/Telegraph Herald

The final four days of the Iowa high school wrestling season have arrived and state championship dreams come with it.

Thirty-six area wrestlers qualified for the tournament, which runs today through Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.