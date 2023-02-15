The final four days of the Iowa high school wrestling season have arrived and state championship dreams come with it.
Thirty-six area wrestlers qualified for the tournament, which runs today through Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Twenty-four wrestlers qualified at each weight for the tournament and the top eight seeds earned a bye into the second round. The top eight finishers at each weight will earn a spot on the medal stand.
Here is a capsule look at the tournament:
CLASS 3A
Schedule — Wednesday: First round, consolations, second round, 6 p.m. Thursday: Quarterfinals, consolations, 6 p.m. Friday: Semifinals, consolations, 6 p.m.; Saturday: Consolation semifinals and finals, 9 a.m.; Finals, 5:15 p.m.
Area first-round pairings — 113: No. 18 Evan Bratten (Hempstead, Soph., 32-9) vs. No. 15 Tate Hollenkamp (Boone, Fr., 24-8); 120: No. 16 Mason Besler (Dubuque Senior, Soph., 22-16) vs. No. 17 Payton Bright (Ankeny Centennial, Sr., 31-17); 126: No. 16 Landon Reisen (Hempstead, Sr., 19-9) vs. No. 17 Caden Ervin (Pleasant Valley, Jr., 25-18); 132: No. 19 CJ Kammiller (Western Dubuque, Sr., 24-16) vs. No. 14 Wyatt Heying (Spencer, Soph., 25-13); 138: No. 16 Dawson Fish (Hempstead, Jr., 28-13) vs. No. 17 Owen Walker (West Des Moines Valley, Jr., 22-15); No. 18 Joe Hirsch (Western Dubuque, Fr., 25-13) vs. No. 15 Parker Herzog (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, Jr., 36-14); 160: No. 13 Beau Healey (Senior, Sr., 28-6) vs. No. 20 Grant Boddicker (Linn-Mar, Jr., 27-13); 170: No. 17 Drew Burds (Western Dubuque, Soph., 37-5) vs. No. 16 Armon Williams (Bettendorf, Fr., 12-5); 182: No. 14 Cole Rettenmaier (Hempstead, Sr., 18-3) vs. No. 19 Evan Jalas (LeMars, Jr., 34-12); 195: No. 19 Derek Hoerner (Western Dubuque, Jr., 29-12) vs. No. 14 Ethan Williams (Clear Creek-Amana, Jr., 25-14); 285: No. 20 Jacob Klostermann (Western Dubuque, Sr., 21-12) vs. No. 13 Nolan Pagel (Carlisle, Sr., 27-6)
Area second-round pairings — 106: No. 3 Mitchell Pins (Hempstead, Soph., 28-6) vs. No. 14 Benjamin Walsh (Ankeny, Fr., 27-19) or No. 19 Lucas Stearns (Marion, Fr., 31-11); 120: No. 8 Mitchell Murphy (Hempstead, Soph., 37-8) vs. No. 9 Max Bishop (Fort Dodge, Sr., 28-11) or No. 24 Noah Swigart (Fort Madison, Soph., 15-23); 160: No. 2 Josiah Schaetzle (Hempstead, Sr., 39-2) vs. No. 15 Dylan Marti (North Scott, Sr., 31-15) or No. 18 Jackson Winkey (Ames, Soph., 38-11); 182: No. 5 Logan Massey (Western Dubuque, Sr., 30-4) vs. No. 12 Cole Thompson (Waverly-Shell Rock, Jr., 24-19) or No. 21 Cooper Agosta (Bettendorf, Jr., 24-20); 220: No. 2 JoJo Lewis (Hempstead, Sr., 41-3) vs. No. 15 Reece Wrage (North Polk, Jr., 38-8) or No. 18 Gabby King (Indianola, Fr., 4-2); 285: No. 8 Cohen Pfohl (Senior, Sr., 25-7) vs. No. 9 Carter Dawley (Cedar Rapids Prairie, Sr., 37-10) or No. 24 Noah Case (Marion, Soph., 13-13);
Outlook — Hempstead’s Schaetzle is the grizzled veteran of the group, having qualified for his third state tournament. He’s extra motivated, too. The No. 2 seed this year, he went 1-2 at 160 and was eliminated early last year after placing fifth as a sophomore at 145. Pins, Fish and Lewis are all making their second state appearances. Pins was sixth at 106 as a freshman last year and Lewis took seventh at 220 as a freshman. Lewis’ only losses this season have come against top-seeded and nationally ranked Ben Kueter, of Iowa City High. Fish went 1-2 at 126 last year. The Mustangs’ Murphy and Bratten both placed third at districts last year and will be making their state debut along with Reisen and Rettenmaier. Bratten, Schaetzle and Lewis won district titles. Senior’s Pfohl is making his second state appearance after going 0-2 last year. He won his district championship. Besler and Healey are each making their state debuts for the Rams. Healey was a third-place district finisher last year. All six Western Dubuque qualifiers are making their debut, with Massey coming off a district title. Burds and Massey both finished third at districts last year.
CLASS 2A
Schedule — Wednesday: First round, consolations, second round, 1:30 p.m. Thursday: Quarterfinals, consolations, 1:30 p.m. Friday: Semifinals, consolations, 1:30 p.m.; Saturday: Consolation semifinals and finals, 9 a.m.; Finals, 5:15 p.m.
Area first-round pairings — 113: No. 12 Brayden Maury (West Delaware, Jr., 34-5) vs. No. 21 Rigo Bobadilla (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, Sr., 20-18); 126: No. 9 Jerren Gille (Dubuque Wahlert, Jr., 35-4) vs. No. 24 Ragen Hasche (Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, Soph., 20-12), No. 11 Jax Miller (West Delaware, Soph., 31-9) vs. No. 22 Wes Martin (Estherville Lincoln Central, Soph., 25-13); 160: No. 9 Logan Peyton (West Delaware, Sr., 17-4) vs. No. 24 Elston Lindner (Jr., DeWitt Central, Jr., 31-15); 170: No. 19 Garrison Gillihan (West Delaware, Jr., 25-11) vs. No. 14 Hesston Johnson (Roland-Story, Jr., 17-4); 182: No. 20 Jeryn Funke (West Delaware, Soph., 27-17) vs. No. 13 Brock Voyna (Crestwood, Soph., 32-7); 220: No. 21 Jackson Van Keuren (Maquoketa, Jr., 34-15) vs. No. 12 Jadyn Cooper (Winterset, Soph., 35-10)
Area second-round pairings — 120: No. 7 Carson Less (West Delaware, Sr., 37-5) vs. No. 10 Aaron Boone (Washington, Soph., 40-3) or Carter Liston (AP-GC, Soph., 20-15); 138: No. 6 Carson Turnis (West Delaware, Sr., 35-7) vs. No. 11 Cade Korsmo (Crestwood, Sr., 31-11) or No. 22 Lane Kruger (Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, Jr., 16-14); 152: No. 5 Brent Yonkovic (West Delaware, Soph., 21-5) vs. No. 12 Chaz Graves (Knoxville, Soph., 27-4) or No. 21 Kooper Huss (MOC-Floyd Valley, Sr., 34-11); 195: No. 6 Will Ward (West Delaware, Sr., 35-2) vs. No. 11 Emmitt Fleshman (West Lyon, Jr., 36-8) or No. 22 Sam Hash (Centerville, Sr., 23-9); 285: No. 1 Cameron Geuther (West Delaware, Sr., 39-5) vs. No. 16 Cohen Reffer (Algona, Jr., 27-11) or No. 17 Trent Patton (Glenwood, Jr., 34-9)
Outlook — Gille is Wahlert’s first state qualifier since the Golden Eagles sent three wrestlers to the 2018 finals, crowned two individual champions and captured the team championship. He is coming off a district title and a third-place finish at the Mississippi Valley Conference tournament. Van Keuren won his district championship to become the Cardinals’ first qualifier since Abe Michel and Taven Rich both made the podium in 2020. West Delaware’s Less and Peyton are each making their fourth state appearance and will be seeking their third medals. Less was fifth at 120 last year after placing sixth at 113 in 2021. He was 0-2 at 106 as a freshman. Peyton went 1-2 at 138 as a freshman, then placed seventh at 145 in 2021. He was sixth at 152 last year. Yonkovic was fifth at 138 in his state debut last year. Maury missed out last year after placing eighth at 106 in 2021. Ward was seventh at 182 and Geuther was seventh at 285 last year. Miller, Turnis, Gillihan and Funke are making their state debuts.
CLASS 1A
Schedule — Wednesday: First round, consolations, second round, 9 a.m. Thursday: Quarterfinals, consolations, 9 a.m. Friday: Semifinals, consolations, 9 a.m.; Saturday: Consolation semifinals and finals, 9 a.m.; Finals, 5:15 p.m.
Area first-round pairings — 106: No. 9 Erik Flores (Clayton Ridge, Sr., 37-3) vs. No. 24 Avery Vacek (Underwood, Fr., 13-16); 182: No. 21 Ryan Funke (Beckman, Sr., 34-10) vs. No. 12 Tate White (Nashua-Plainfield, Jr., 30-12); 220: No. 11 Jack Hiland (Bellevue, Jr., 44-6) vs. No. 22 Clayton Schroeder (Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire, Sr., 18-11); 285: No. 10 Aiden Salow (Maquoketa Valley, Jr., 26-8) vs. No. 23 Cade Bonnette (Denver, Sr., 22-21)
Area second-round pairings — 170: No. 7 Alex Hageman (Beckman Catholic, Sr., 31-13) vs. No. 10 Jordan Saul (Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire, Sr., 37-8) or No. 23 Will Healy (Carroll Kuemper, Sr., 31-15); 195: No. 3 Nathan Bietz (Maquoketa Valley, Soph., 34-3) vs. No. 14 Trent Wilkerson (New London, Sr., 43-8) or No. 19 Zach Teague (West Central Valley, Soph., 30-16); 220: No. 8 Brady Davis (Maquoketa Valley, Jr., 31-3) vs. No. 9 Brayden Tew (West Monona-Whiting, Sr., 41-8) or No. 24 Jackson Zwanziger (Nashua-Plainfield, Sr., 26-21)
Outlook — Hiland is the 10th different Bellevue wrestler to qualify for state and earned the program’s 17th state berth overall. He is the Comets’ first qualifier since 2020. Beckman’s Hageman and Funke are both making their state debuts. Hageman won a district championship. Flores is Clayton Ridge’s first state qualifier since Kris Ihde in 2014. He was a third-place district finisher as a sophomore and junior before breaking through this season with a district championship. All three of Maquoketa Valley’s qualifiers won district championships, though Davis is the only state veteran after going 0-2 in his debut as a junior.
