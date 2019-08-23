Here is a capsule look at area teams in Iowa Class A District 5 this season:
CLAYTON RIDGE
Coach — Chad Harbaugh (20th year)
Last season — 3-6, 3-2 District 5
Returning starters — Nathan Helle (5-11, Sr., RB/LB), Easton Harber (5-11, Sr., OL/LB), Joseph Murray (5-11, Sr., OL/LB), Cody Kulper (6-0, Sr., RB/LB), Aydan Millard (6-2, Jr., OL/DL), Kolin Severson (5-9, Jr., OL/DL)
Other returning letterwinners — Jacob Powers (Sr., WR/DB), Spencer Kuempel (Sr., WR/DB), Brent Wahls (Sr., WR/DB), Tim Hillers (Sr., TE/DB), Josh Hertenstein (Sr., OL/DL)
Promising newcomers — Austin Speilbauer (Sr., OL/DL), Justin Cook (Jr., RB/DB), Tyler Wilwert (Jr., OL/DL), Brady Behrend (Jr., TE/LB)
Outlook — The Eagles will be looking to build upon a solid season in district play, finishing runner-up to Edgewood-Colesburg and even giving the champion Vikings some headaches in the regular-season finale. Clayton Ridge will hope to find its stride with a physical, smart roster of players by mid-season, when it plays tough 1A opponents in Dyersville Beckman and Bellevue before a gauntlet of a final stretch against some of the top teams in the district.
Schedule — Aug. 30: at Wapsie Valley; Sept. 6: EAST BUCHANAN; Sept. 13: at Dyersville Beckman; Sept. 20: BELLEVUE; Sept. 27: at MFL/Mar-Mac; Oct. 4: at Alburnett; Oct. 11: MAQUOKETA VALLEY; Oct. 18: LISBON; Oct. 25: at Edgewood-Colesburg
EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG
Coach — James Rochford (eighth year)
Last season — 10-2, 5-0 District 5; reached state semifinals for first time in program history
Returning starters — David Horstman (5-11, 265, Sr., OL/DL), Jordan Wegmann (5-11, 150, Sr., OL/LB), Max Bahls (5-8, 175, Sr., OL/LB), Spencer Staner (6-0, 160, Sr., WR/DB), Parker Rochford (6-0, 155, Jr., QB/DB), Cameron Kirby (5-8, 150, Jr., RB/LB), Keegan Hansel (6-0, 160, Jr., RB/DB), Jake Jones (6-0, 205, Jr., OL/DL), Walker Schulte (5-9, 135, Jr., K)
Other returning letterwinners — Riley Ashline (Sr., TE/DE), Ethan Staner (Jr., RB/LB), Bo Struble (Jr., OL/DL)
Promising newcomers — Karson Lubben (Soph., OL/DL), Jack Wiskus (Soph., QB/DE), Kiernen Hansel (Soph., OL/DL), Ike Jones (Soph., RB/DB)
Outlook — The 2019 Vikings are about to embark on what could be the most difficult task they’ve ever encountered.
Following-up the greatest season in program history.
Behind a workhorse leadership group of seniors that included quarterback Ethan Streicher and standout running back Preston Rochford, the Vikings won a district championship and a pair of playoff games to reach the Class A state semifinals at the UNI-Dome for the first time in program history.
“The hardest thing to do is repeat,” Vikings coach James Rochford said. “Our kids have to be hungry and approach it not like we’re record-breaking anything, but starting a season. We want to go from here. What’s the next level? That’s not always easy when you make a level like that and graduate the kids we did. We graduated some very, very talented kids. We need to get the hunger back.”
Preston Rochford etched his name as one of the best players in program history last fall, rushing for 1,872 yards for a 9.0 average with 26 touchdowns. He added another 27 receptions for 340 yards and six touchdowns receiving, while on defense played linebacker and racked up 72 solo tackles and 86.5 total tackles. Replacing that production will be nearly impossible, but Cameron Kirby (422 yards rushing, one TD last season) and Keegan Hansel (149 yards, two TDs) look to give it a try.
“Replacing Preston will be difficult, and it’s hard to even imagine putting that on them,” James Rochford said. “But Cameron and Keegan both started for us in the dome last season, and they’ll give it everything they’ve got.”
Streicher was also a key leader on the team, and that new position at quarterback will be split between junior Parker Rochford and sophomore Jack Wiskus. Parker Rochford is also a standout receiver (501 yards, eight TDs last year), so it will be a time share at signal caller in an effort to keep defenses on their toes.
“Parker has that mobility and is also a very good receiver, so we want to still be able to use him there,” James Rochford said. “Jack stands at about 6-foot-4 and he’ll be strong. We’ll switch them back and forth and try to create havoc for opposing defenses. As a former defensive player and coach, I can tell you that’s tough to handle.”
While there is plenty of talent back in the fold, the Vikings know they’ll have their work cut out for them in following up last year’s jubilant journey to the dome.
“The kids that graduated were really good leaders,” James Rochford said. “We’re looking for those leaders. The kids that have gone to the dome and played on that turf, guys like Parker, Keegan, Cameron, they’re doing what it takes. We have a lot of young kids though and they have to try and figure it out. It’s a work in progress so that we can keep this thing building for the future.”
Schedule — Aug. 30: at Bellevue; Sept. 6: at Starmont; Sept. 13: EAST BUCHANAN; Sept. 20: at North Linn; Sept. 27: MAQUOKETA VALLEY; Oct. 4: at Lisbon; Oct. 11: ALBURNETT; Oct. 18: at MFL/Mar-Mac; Oct. 25: CLAYTON RIDGE
MAQUOKETA VALLEY
Coach — Trevor Arnold (first year)
Last season — 2-7, 2-3 District 5
Returning starters — Carter Stahlberg (5-10, 180, Sr., OL/DL), Michael Feldmann (6-2, 240, Sr., OL/DL), Zach Digman (6-1, 190, Sr., RB/DL), Derek Becker (5-11, 160, Sr., RB/LB), Matthew Hucker (6-1, 180, Sr., WR/DB), Trent Koopmann (6-0, 155, Sr., WR/LB), Timmy Harmon (5-11, 180, Jr., OL/LB), Andrew Kloser (5-11, 180, Jr., TE/LB), Owen Mensen (6-2, 160, Jr., WR/DB)
Other returning letterwinners — Parker Sternhagen (Jr., QB/DB)
Promising newcomers — Mason Kruse (Sr., OL/DL), AJ Ambundo (Soph., WR/DB), Andrew Holtz (Jr., WR/DB), Mitch Heims (Jr., OL/DL), Jaxson Kramer (Fr., OL/LB), Evan Elgin (Jr., OL/DL)
Outlook — Arnold arrives to the Wildcats program after a stint at Oelwein, and he hopes to turn the proud program back around to its winning ways. The start to that will be having a strong senior and junior class with nine starters back in the fold, however overall numbers continue to be a concern. With only 29 total players, the Wildcats can only play two quarters of JV games this fall after not fielding a JV team at all last year. Despite that, the Wildcats feel they have the talent to compete and possibly rise to the top of a wide-open district race this fall.
Schedule — Aug. 30: at East Buchanan; Sept. 6: NORTH LINN; Sept. 13: at Cascade; Sept. 20: MONTICELLO; Sept. 27: at Edgewood-Colesburg; Oct. 4: MFL/MAR-MAC; Oct. 11: at Clayton Ridge; Oct. 18: ALBURNETT; Oct. 25: at Lisbon