The Dubuque Fastpitch Hall of Fame will induct Dave “Soup” Viertel and Jeff Pustina during special ceremonies this weekend.
The induction ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. tonight at the Joliet Center (formerly Knights of Columbus), 781 Locust St., in Dubuque. Cost is $10.
The on-field induction will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday at McAleece Sports Complex.
Viertel’s fast pitch career spanned over 30 years, beginning with his years playing at Nellis Air Force Base. He was known as a versatile position player along with being a solid contact hitter.
Viertel played for The White House, Dave’s Point After, Speilman’s, Tschiggfrie’s, IOCO, Billy Bucks and Holland Plumbing and Heating. He also participated in numerous Kiwanis, Tri-State, ISC, and over-40 National Tournaments in his career.
Pustina was involved with fast-pitch softball for more than 40 years and was known as an outstanding defensive outfielder and solid leadoff hitter. He played for Hawkeye Realty, Corner Tap, Tri-State Merchants and Billy Bucks.
Pustina later played for Holland Plumbing, Hindus-Sand Prairie, and Pells Financial in 45-, 50- and 55-and-over world tournaments. In four world tournaments, he finished second in batting at the 1998 World Tournament batting .600, was selected second-team all-American at the 2006 ASA Masters and was voted to the 2011 All World ISC World Legends as a leadoff hitter.
For more information on this weekend’s events, contact Eric Wermke (ewernke@gmail.com), Dave Ludovissy (dludovissy@ludovissyandassociates.com) or Dave Saeugling (Dave.Saeugling@cesco.com).
HEMPSTEAD, SENIOR TO HOST LOU GEHRIG DAY EVENTS
The baseball programs at Dubuque Hempstead and Dubuque Senior will shed light on Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis today, a day after Major League Baseball holds its annual Lou Gehrig Day at ballparks across the country.
Informational booths, including accounts from tri-state residents impacted by the disease, will be available at both schools during Mississippi Valley Conference games. Senior hosts Cedar Rapids Kennedy, and Hempstead hosts Cedar Rapids Jefferson in doubleheaders scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.
The local initiatives were coordinated by Dr. Matthew Garrett, professor of sport management at Loras College. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, better known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, attacks nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.
RIVER RIDGE’S ALBRECHT SELECTED TO SHRINE BOWL
River Ridge senior Caden Albrecht has been selected to participate in the Illinois Shrine Bowl on June 18 at the Illinois Wesleyan University’s Tucci Stadium. The 6-foot-6, 180-pound linebacker is one of just five players from 8-man football to earn a spot in the all-star game, which benefits Shriners Hospitals for Children.
The Illinois Football Coaches Association selected the rosters after receiving nominations from coaches throughout the state.
Moline kicker Caroline Hazen, a member of the Red Team, will become the first female player to ever participate in the Shrine Game.
IOWA STATE SOCCER FINALS TO BE TELEVISED
The Iowa High School Sports Network will broadcast the Iowa High School Athletic Association boys state soccer tournament championship games Saturday from Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. The Class 1A game is scheduled for 1 p.m., followed by Class 2A at 3:30 p.m. and Class 3A at 6 p.m.
Viewers can watch the soccer championships at IHSSN.com or on the Watch IHSSN App. The Watch IHSSN App is free to download on Apple or Android mobile devices and various streaming services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.