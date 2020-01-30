Quentin Shields scored 28 points to lead the University of Wisconsin-Platteville men’s basketball team to a 91-87 double-overtime victory over defending NCAA Division III national champion UW-Oshkosh on Wednesday night in Platteville.
Carter Voelker chipped in 18 points to surpass the 1,000-point mark, while Justin Stovall added 16 and Kyle Tuma had 12 in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference victory.
Adam Fravert led the Titans with 32 points.
Loras 79, Central 72 — At Pella, Iowa: T.J. Ford went off for 31 points, while Rowan McGowen chipped in 18 and Jake Healy added 15 to lead the Duhawks to the American Rivers Conference win. Loras improved to 13-6, 6-4 A-R-C, while the Dutch fell to 4-15, 1-9 A-R-C.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UW-Platteville 69, UW-Oshkosh 65 — At Oshkosh, Wis.: The Pioneers won their second straight game to improve to 11-8 overall and 3-5 in the WIAC. Platteville also snapped a 15-game losing streak to the Titans.
Loras 69, Central 46 —At Pella, Iowa: Courtney Schnoor poured in 20 points, and Kari Fitzpatrick and Jaime Ryan added 10 apiece to lead the Duhawks (17-2, 8-2 American Rivers Conference).
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Loras 3, Marymount (Va.) 1 — At Arlington, Va.: Dorian Fiorenza floored 17 kills, Ian Walsh added 10 kills, and Patrick Hollander put up 37 assists as the Duhawks won, 26-24, 23-25, 25-17, 25-22 to improve to 2-0.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Stockton 64, River Ridge/Scales Mound 29 — At Stockton, Ill.: Tiana Timpe and Lizzie Eisfeller scored 17 points apiece to lead the Blackhawks.
West Carroll 36, Warren 29 — At Warren, Ill.: Jess Griffin scored nine points in a losing effort for Warren.
Iowa City High 70, Senior 29 — At Iowa City: Kayla Grall led Senior with 10 points, but it was not enough against the Little Hawks, who improved to 13-0 on Tuesday. Aubrey Joens led City High with 20 points.
Mineral Point 59, Boscobel 28 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: Nicole Johnson led a balanced attack with 13 points to lead the Pointers to the SWAL win on Tuesday.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
River Ridge 46, Benton 38 — At Benton, Wis.: Cole Crubel scored 22 points, and David Nies added 13 to pace River Ridge on Tuesday night. Holden Murphy scored 17 points, and Will Lawrence chipped in 11 to lead Benton.