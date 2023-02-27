It took a little sticktoitiveness for the Dubuque Fighting Saints to record their biggest come-from-behind victory of the season Saturday night.
Jake Sondreal scored 1:28 into overtime to lift the Saints to a 4-3 victory at Madison and complete a comeback from a 3-0 deficit. Dubuque had been 0-16-1-0 when trailing after two periods and became the last USHL team to win a game when faced with that situation.
“It just shows that, as a team, we can come back from adversity and beat anyone if we stick together and stick to our game plan,” Sondreal said. “We didn’t get down on each other and we kept pushing and playing the way we can. Their goalie made some big saves, but they finally started going in.”
Sondreal jumped on an errant Capitols pass and had a straight line to goalie Mason Kucenski from the left wall. He outwaited the goalie and slid his eighth goal of the season between Kucenski’s legs to touch off a wild celebration at Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice.
“It was kind of a cluster by the circle, but (James) Reeder did a great job on the forecheck to cause a loose puck to pop out to me for a breakaway,” Sondreal said. “It was definitely a good feeling to score that goal and get out of here with a win. Any win in this league at this point in the season is huge.”
The Saints improved to 22-17-3-1 for 48 standings points, one ahead of Cedar Rapids for fifth place in the Eastern Conference.
Madison (11-30-2-1) needed just 67 seconds open the scoring. Trey Ausmus threw a shot on net from a sharp angle in the left corner, Nathan Lewis got a piece of it, and Landen Gunderson tapped the rebound inside the right post behind goalie Marcus Brannman for his first USHL goal.
The Capitols doubled the lead 5:38 into the middle period after a deflected pass through the neutral zone led to a Tyler Grahme breakaway. Grahme snapped a shot inside the right post for his fourth of the season.
Just 2:32 later, a breakdown in the Saints’ defensive zone led to a third Madison goal. Peter Cisar scored his sixth goal of the season into a wide-open net on a backdoor feed from Brendan Lamb.
“I actually thought we played way better tonight, from start to finish, than we did (Friday) night,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said of a 5-2 win over the Capitols in Dubuque. “We just had about a bad five-minute spell. I’d say we controlled the play 90% of the time, but hockey can be a weird game sometimes. The score was not reflective of how well we were playing.
“But it’s a credit to the guys for the way they persevered. Our best players were our best players and got us back. It’s a positive sign of growth for our team.”
The Saints’ slumping power play got untracked with 22 seconds remaining in the second period to end Kucenski’s shutout bid and provide the spark. Max Burkholder gained the zone, and Sondreal moved the puck to Will Staring at the left point. Staring found Ryan St. Louis in the right faceoff circle for a one-timer past Kucenski.
St. Louis, the Saints’ leading scorer, ended a person six-game goalless drought and ended Dubuque’s 0-for-30 slump with the man-advantage. The Saints hadn’t scored a power play goal since Feb. 2 against Waterloo.
“It was good to have the power play finally contribute, and, obviously, it’s a good feeling to score, especially in a win,” St. Louis said. “We stuck with our process tonight. I thought we played well in the first and it kind of got away from us a little in the second, but we took it to them at the end of the second and the rest of the third and found a way to come back.”
The Saints completed the comeback with a pair of goals in the first 3:50 of the third period.
Burkholder pulled the Saints within a goal at the 2:55 mark, when he slipped away from his defender, took a St. Louis pass in the low slot, spun around and hit the top left corner of the net for his 14th goal of the season. Sondreal picked up a secondary assist on the goal, which came while the teams skated at 4-on-4.
“We had a better mindset tonight, because we actually felt we played well the first and second periods,” Burkholder said. “We gave up some bad chances that they capitalized on, but going into the third, we were still confident in how we were playing, and we were determined to win tonight. It was pretty rewarding to come back and win it.”
Dubuque added a second power play goal just 55 seconds later to pull even. Max Montes snapped a nine-game goalless streak when he snapped a shot from between the circles past Kucenski for his 14th goal of the season. Caelum Dick fed Theo Wallberg, who entered the zone and found Montes on the left wing. Montes circled in the zone to create open space and beat Kucenski inside the right post.
“It was a huge goal in the game because it brought us all the way back and continued the momentum we had from Burky’s goal,” Montes said. “It’s been a bit of a struggle lately, but I’ve stuck with it. I figured one was going to have to go in eventually, and that’s what happened.
“But more important than me getting a goal, it helped us get a big win.”
