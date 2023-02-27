02242023-saintsvsmadison1-sg.JPG
Dubuque Fighting Saints forward Jake Sondreal takes a shot on goal Friday night against Madison. He scored in overtime to lift the Saints to a 4-3 win at Madison on Saturday for a two-game weekend sweep. The Saints won Friday’s game, 5-2.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

It took a little sticktoitiveness for the Dubuque Fighting Saints to record their biggest come-from-behind victory of the season Saturday night.

Jake Sondreal scored 1:28 into overtime to lift the Saints to a 4-3 victory at Madison and complete a comeback from a 3-0 deficit. Dubuque had been 0-16-1-0 when trailing after two periods and became the last USHL team to win a game when faced with that situation.

