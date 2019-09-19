A pair of former Dubuque prep soccer standouts helped the Minnesota State University women’s team to a pair of pivotal wins this weekend.
Freshmen Tia Martin, a Senior grad, and senior Alesha Duccini, a Hempstead grad, helped the No. 25-ranked Mavericks defeat No. 4 Central Missouri, 2-0, on Friday. Martin netted her first career goal to put Minnesota State up, 1-0. Duccini recorded the assist on the second goal for the Mavericks.
Martin and Duccini also played key roles in a 1-0 upset over No. 1 Grand Valley State two days later. Grand Valley State hadn’t lost a regular-season game since 2017.
Duccini was also recognized as one of the Northern Sun Conference’s Top Defensive Players of the Week as she played a vital role on the defensive end, playing 177 of the possible 180 minutes in the two shutouts.
The Mavericks, an NCAA Division II school based in Mankato, are coached by Dubuque native Brian Bahl.
UD Hall of Fame expands this weekend — The University of Dubuque will add six athletes and one team into its Athletic Hall of Fame this weekend. Induction ceremonies will take place on Saturday in Heritage Center. An hors d’oeuvre reception will begin at 3 p.m., followed by the award ceremony at 4 p.m. The inductees will also be recognized during halftime of the football game against Simpson College.
The inductees are soccer player Sidney (Rangel) Kohl (C’11, MBA’16), of Asbury, Iowa; football player Rick Wallace (C’81), of Texas City, Texas; football player Justin Spaulding (C’12), of Milton, Wisconsin; volleyball, basketball and track athlete Felicia Payne (C’78), of Chicago; wrestler Joshua Terrell (C’10, MBA’11), of Des Moines; and football player Jermara Jackson (C’10), of Muskegon, Mich. The 1980-81 UD men’s basketball team, who became the first NCAA tournament team in program history, will also be honored.
Hawkins ties for 17th at Ball State — Bradley University junior Maddie Hawkins, the Iowa Class 5A girls state golf champion in 2017 while a senior at Dubuque Senior, tied for 17th place on Monday and Tuesday at the Ball State Cardinal Classic in Yorkton, Ind. She helped the Braves to a fourth-place team finish.
Through two tournaments this fall, Hawkins is carrying a 73.66 average after posting an 80.14 average in her first two seasons with the Braves. She has made the honor roll in her first four semesters at the Peoria, Ill., school.
UW-P picks four for Hall of Fame — Four former University of Wisconsin-Platteville all-Americans will be inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday, Sept. 21. The ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. in Velzy Commons of Ullsvik Hall. The inductees include football player Barry Braganz (Class of 1991), track and field athlete Andy Paulsen (2003), basketball player Tyler Selk (2003) and track and field athlete Corey Stelljes (2004).
Dubuque connection with Hawkeye baseball program — Dubuque County is being represented by three players and two coaching staff members on the University of Iowa baseball program during its fall schedule. The players include senior right-handed pitcher Trace Hoffman, of Cascade; freshman infielder Sam Link, of Dubuque Senior; and freshman right-handed pitcher Sam Goodman, of Western Dubuque.
Cascade native Marty Sutherland serves as the associate head coach and recruiting coordinator. Former Dyersville Beckman standout Nic Ungs is the director of baseball operations.
William Penn adds women’s wrestling — William Penn University in Oskaloosa, Iowa, will add women’s wrestling to its athletic program beginning with the 2020-21 school year. It is the sixth sport to be added recently, joining men’s and women’s lacrosse, men’s volleyball, and men’s and women’s shotgun sports. Men’s and women’s shotgun sports, which were announced last week, will also begin competition next year.
The NAIA, which has the largest number of women’s wrestling teams of any intercollegiate association, had 25 schools participate in the fast-growing sport a year ago. Menlo (Calif.) claimed the inaugural NAIA National Invitational title this past March. The sport will be eligible for Championship status in the NAIA after it spends two years as an invitational sport and if it grows to 40 institutions.
Doyle playing at Wintrop — Makayla Doyle, a former Dubuque Hempstead four-year letterwinner, is in the midst of her senior season with the Winthrop University volleyball program. Doyle transferred to Winthrop from Iowa Western Community College in the fall of 2018 after helping the Reivers advance to the junior college national championship match. Winthrop is an NCAA Division I program based in Rock Hill, S.C.