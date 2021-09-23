The Dubuque Fighting Saints open the USHL regular season today with an abundance of returning veterans from a squad that rallied in the second half of last season to continue the team’s traditions of success.
First-year head coach Greg Brown, who spent the past three seasons as an assistant for the NHL’s New York Rangers, will lean on 11 players who played a total of 479 regular-season games and accumulated 61 goals and 208 points a year ago.
Dubuque rallied from a slow start to finish 24-23-4-1. Since returning to the USHL in 2010-11, the Saints have never finished below .500 and have never missed the Clark Cup Playoffs.
Three veterans will comprise the leadership group. Riley Stuart has been voted team captain, with Tristan Lemyre and Michael Feenstra as alternates. Brown will also benefit from the return of assistant coaches Evan Dixon and Justin Hale for their third seasons.
Here is a look at the Saints’ roster for today’s 1:30 p.m. opener against Tri-City at the USHL Fall Classic in Cranberry Township, Pa.:
Ryan Beck — The 5-foot-9, 185-pound center from Linden, Mich., tallied five goals and 28 points in 41 games as a rookie for Dubuque in 2019-20. Beck, 19, signed with Saginaw for last season, but the Ontario Hockey League did not play because of the coronavirus pandemic, and he decided to return to the Saints, who selected him in the 15th round of the 2018 USHL Draft.
Nikita Borodayenko — The 5-11, 187-pound forward from Dmitrov, Russia, scored 16 goals among his 37 points for MHK Spartak Moskva in the Russian Junior Hockey League last season. Dubuque selected Borodayenko, 19, in the 10th round of the 2021 USHL Draft.
Michael Burchill — The lone 2005-born player on the Saints’ roster, Dubuque selected him No. 5 overall in the USHL Futures Draft this spring. A 5-9, 150-pound forward from Mundelein, Ill., Burchill previously played for the Team Illinois and Detroit Compuware youth programs. This summer, he recorded four assists in four games in helping Team USA win the U17 Five Nations Tournament. He has committed to the University of Massachusetts in Hockey East.
Max Burkholder — The 5-8, 181-pound right-shot defenseman from Chaska, Minn., returns for his second season after being selected by Dubuque in the third round of the 2019 USHL Futures Draft. Burkholder, 18, tallied two goals and four points in 42 games last season. He is committed to Colorado College of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference.
Kenny Connors — A 6-1, 190-pound center from Glen Mills, Pa., he contributed three goals and 18 points in 50 games for the Saints a year ago. Dubuque selected Connors, 18, at No. 5 overall in the 2019 USHL Futures Draft. He has committed to the University of Massachusetts.
Mikey DeAngelo — The 5-11, 174-pound left wing from Itasca, Ill., joined the Saints for the playoffs last season after he recorded two goals and 11 points in 16 games as a call-up to the National Team Development Program. Dubuque selected the 16-year-old Arizona State University recruit in the seventh round of the 2020 USHL Futures Draft. He is a product of the Chicago Mission youth program. DeAngelo recorded two goals and six points in four games for Team USA at the U18 Hlinka/Gretzky Cup this summer.
Zane Demsey — Dubuque claimed the 6-1, 185-pound left-shot defenseman from Harrison Township, Mich., last season after Waterloo released him. The 19-year-old quickly established himself as a dependable defender and finished the season with two goals and five points in 31 games after scoring one goal in 10 games with the Black Hawks.
Jaxson Exman — The 6-1, 181-pound forward from Middleton, Wis., made the Saints as a free agent this summer after tallying eight goals and 15 points in 33 games for the Janesville Jets of the North American Hockey League. Exman, 18, won the NAHL academic achievement award last season and has committed to Princeton University of the Ivy League.
Michael Feenstra — A 6-3, 187-pound left defenseman from Grand Haven, Mich., he returns to Dubuque for his fourth full season. The 20-year-old Michigan State University recruit scored one goal and 17 points in 48 games last season and has played 136 USHL games. Dubuque selected him in the eighth round of the 2017 USHL Futures Draft.
Paxton Geisel — Dubuque selected the 6-2, 181-pound goaltender from Estevan, Saskatchewan, in the fourth round of the 2020 USHL Futures Draft. Geisel, 17, went 14-22-0 with a 3.37 goals against average and .892 save percentage with St. Cloud while earning NAHL All-Central Division Rookie Team accolades last season. He has committed to the University of Denver. Geisel has played in the U.S. for at least four seasons, so he does not count against the USHL import limit.
William Hallen — The 6-1, 186-pound center/left wing from Goteborg, Sweden, scored eight goals and 16 points in 17 games for Frolunda’s J20 team and four goals and 10 points in 15 games for Hanhals IF last season after being listed as the No. 118 European prospect by NHL Central Scouting for the 2020 NHL Draft. Dubuque took the 19-year-old in the third round of the 2021 USHL Draft.
Stephen Halliday — The 6-4, 233-pound left wing from Glenwood, Md., returns for his third season in Dubuque after posting 10 goals and 48 points in 52 games. He is the team’s top returning scorer after finishing second, five points behind Robert Cronin, for the team lead last season. The Saints selected Halliday, 19, in the 2019 dispersal draft of the Central Illinois Flying Aces. He has accumulated 33 goals and 120 points in 153 career USHL games.
Peter Kramer — A 5-11, 170-pound forward from Bridgewater, Mass., he is a product of the Cape Cod Whalers and Thayer Academy. Dubuque selected Kramer, 19, in the seventh round of the 2021 USHL Draft. He is committed to Providence College of Hockey East.
Axel Kumlin — The 6-1, 198-poind right-shot defenseman from Stockholm, Sweden, tallied seven goals and 10 points in 19 games for the Frolunda J20 team and two goals and four points in 12 games for Hanhals IF last season. Kumlin, 19, led the Swedish J20 league in goal scoring. Dubuque selected him in the sixth round of the 2021 USHL Draft.
Connor Kurth — The 5-11, 210-pound forward from South Center Lake, Minn., scored a hat trick in his first USHL game last season and finished with 15 goals and 41 points in 52 games to earn USHL All-Rookie second-team honors. He is the team’s second-leading returning scorer. The USHL also named him as its Scholar-Athlete of the Year. The Saints selected the 18-year-old University of Minnesota recruit in the eighth round of the 2019 USHL Futures Draft. He was ranked the No. 203 North American skater by NHL Central Scouting.
Tristan Lemyre — The 5-9, 165-pound center from Mirabel, Quebec, returns for his second season in Dubuque after recording 13 goals and 37 points in 50 games last season. He is the team’s third-leading returning scorer. Dubuque selected Lemyre, 20, at No. 14 overall in the 2020 USHL Draft. He has committed to the University of Denver.
Gabriel Lundberg — The 5-10, 170-pound center from Goteborg, Sweden, scored five goals among his 12 points for the Frolunda J20 squad and played three games for Hanhals IF last season. Dubuque selected the 19-year-old in the fifth round of the 2021 USHL Draft. Lundberg has dual citizenship between Sweden and the United States.
Max Montes — A 5-8, 157-pound forward from Waukesha, Wis., Montes contributed nine goals and 15 points in 44 games as a USHL rookie last season. Dubuque selected the 18-year-old St. Cloud State University recruit in the sixth round of the 2019 USHL Futures Draft.
Shawn O’Donnell — The 5-10, 165-pound forward from Pittsburgh contributed seven goals and 36 points in 40 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 18U team and served as captain. He then had a goal and an assist in nine games for the Minnesota Wilderness of the NAHL. O’Donnell, 18, played on a 16U national championship team in 2019. The Saints selected him in the 14th round of the 2021 USHL Draft.
Lucas Olvestad — The 6-1, 179-pound defenseman was born in Tampa, Fla., while his father, Jimmie Olvestad, played for the Tampa Bay Lightning. Lucas Olvestad, 19, contributed two goals and five points in 14 games for the Djurgardens J20 team last season. This summer, he represented Sweden at the World Junior Summer Showcase in Plymouth, Mich. Dubuque selected him in the fifth round of the 2021 USHL Draft. He recently committed to the University of Denver.
Austin Oravetz — The 5-9, 170-pound defenseman from Canonsburg, Pa., skated in six games for the Saints last season after being selected in the 11th round of the 2020 USHL Draft. As an alternate captain for the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 18U team, he recorded 10 goals and 53 points in 38 games. Oravetz, 17, played with O’Donnell on a 16U national championship team in 2019.
Riley Rosenthal — A 6-3, 209-pound right-shot defenseman from Boca Raton, Fla., he returns for his second season in Dubuque. Rosenthal, 17, tallied three assists in 42 games last season. Dubuque selected him in the fifth round of the 2019 USHL Futures Draft.
Samuel Sjolund — Dubuque selected the 6-1, 172-pound defenseman from Stockholm in the second round of the 2021 USHL Draft after he posted three goals and eight points in 10 games for AIK J20, one goal in three games for the AIK senior team and four goals and seven points in 23 games for Tyreso/Hanviken. The Dallas Stars selected Sjolund, 20, in the fourth round of the 2019 NHL Draft.
Riley Stuart — The 6-2, 183-pound forward from Phoenix, Ariz., returns to Dubuque for his third full season after recording five goals and 19 points in 52 games as an alternate captain a year ago. Dubuque acquired his rights from the Omaha Lancers. The 19-year-old is committed to Arizona State University.
Philip Svedeback — The 6-3, 192-pound goaltender from Stockholm, Sweden, went 5-6-0 with a 3.47 ERA and .912 save percentage for the Vaxjo Lakers J20 team last season. This summer, the 19-year-old represented Sweden at the World Junior Summer Showcase in Plymouth, Mich., after the Boston Bruins selected him in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL Draft.