Look who’s sitting atop the Valley.
It’s a bit surprising even to them.
Carleigh Hodgson led the way with a 92, while Emma Daughetee added a 94, Sydney Lyon had a 95 and Dani McQuillen chipped in a 101 — season low scores for all four players — as Dubuque Hempstead finished with a 382 to place fifth overall at the Mississippi Valley Conference Super Meet on Monday at Brown Deer Golf Club in Coralville, Iowa.
“The girls came out and really played today,” Hempstead coach Karla Weber said. “We’ve had two 18-hole meets so far, and last week was totally canceled for us. So, the girls were just really ready to come out and play well. I was very excited for them to fight through such a challenging course. They were able to put together four strong scores — season bests for all four of them. Really happy for them.”
While fifth in the overall standings, the Mustangs rank first in the Valley Division, with Dubuque Senior on their tails with a 385. Kylie Felderman led the Rams with an 87, with Paige Lewis (92), Olivia Duschen (99) and Evelyn Deutsch (107) also scoring for Senior, which placed sixth in the overall standings out of 16 teams.
“We as a team played really well today,” Hodgson said. “We’ve been working really hard in the practices that we’ve been able to have with the weather this season, and just getting our short shots in shape and building confidence. All of the girls shot low rounds today and that is great to see us come together and really score well as a team, too.”
Hodgson and Daughetee have stepped up as senior leaders for the Mustangs, helping bring along younger players such as Lyon and McQuillen.
“Carleigh and Emma led the way today and they have such good attitudes on the course,” Weber said. “They’re learning to be able to play one hole at a time and really just worry about the next shot. They don’t let one bad hole multiply into several bad holes. They are really leading the way.”
The two seniors have been pushing each other to make the team better this spring, and that work payed off with a season-best performance on Monday to lead the Valley.
“We do push each other a lot, and I think she’s a really great golfer,” Hodgson said of Daughetee. “We’re always talking to each other about how to make this shot better, or helping each other and the other girls, too. We have confidence and believe in ourselves to shoot low and it showed today.”
Western Dubuque had the best team score from the city, shooting a 358 to place third overall and in its division behind fellow Mississippi Division teams Cedar Falls (347) and Linn-Mar (352). McKenna Stackis led the Bobcats with an 85, followed by CeCe Ball (87), Gabi Fagerlind (92) and Hanna Kluesner (94).
“We’re only down 11 strokes,” Bobcats coach Amy Haldeman said. “That’s really nothing. We had a lot of three-putts, so we’ll need to work on our short games. Our team is pretty deep this year and getting healthier. McKenna played solid, Gabi played her usual and CeCe has really turned it on as a freshman. If we can limit those putts, we should be right there at districts.”
Dubuque Wahlert finished eighth overall and sixth in the Mississippi Division with a 394. Katelyn Vaassen and Ava Kalb shot 92s for the Golden Eagles, with Julia Busch adding a 102 and Maggie Heiar and Payton Portzen chipping in 108s.
The teams return to action on Wednesday with the final round of the city meet at Dubuque Golf & Country Club. The next divisional rounds will be held Monday.