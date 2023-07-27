Clarke University turned to a disciple of Dan Spain to take the reins of the baseball program.

Brian McCabe, a left-handed pitcher from Lena, Ill., who played for Spain from 2009 to 2013 and later spent two seasons as an assistant coach for the Pride, became the ninth head coach in program history on Wednesday. He inherits a program that averaged 30 wins in 11 seasons under Spain, who accepted the head coaching position at the University of Dubuque and took top assistant coach Andrew Redman with him.

