Clarke University turned to a disciple of Dan Spain to take the reins of the baseball program.
Brian McCabe, a left-handed pitcher from Lena, Ill., who played for Spain from 2009 to 2013 and later spent two seasons as an assistant coach for the Pride, became the ninth head coach in program history on Wednesday. He inherits a program that averaged 30 wins in 11 seasons under Spain, who accepted the head coaching position at the University of Dubuque and took top assistant coach Andrew Redman with him.
“Clarke Baseball isn’t going anywhere,” McCabe said. “I am a product of Dan’s success and we look forward to keeping the tradition alive. Our brand of baseball will be exciting and fun for the entire community to come be a part of. I am ecstatic to see you all in the community and out at A.J. Spiegel Park.
“I want to thank (athletic director) Curt Long and the entire Clarke community for welcoming me home. This university changed my life and I look forward to offering that opportunity to our future students.”
McCabe spent the past five seasons as the head coach at Benedictine University Mesa in Mesa, Ariz., and posted a 176-78-1 record. The Redhawks reached the NAIA Tournament in 2021 and again this spring and posted 40-win seasons in 2019 (45-15-1) and 2023 (44-14).
McCabe earned California Pacific Conference Coach of the Year honors in both of those seasons after leading the Redhawks to regular-season championships.
McCabe also played a pivotal role in establishing the BenU baseball program, serving as an assistant coach for the first two years of its existence in 2017 and 2018 and handling the bulk of the recruiting duties while working with the pitchers. BenU went 76-35 in its first two seasons.
“Brian was previously involved at Clarke during the acceleration of our baseball program,” Long said. “He contributed as a player and coach and has since developed into a leader in NAIA baseball. His teams have been successful in a strong conference, and he has produced quality teams and decorated players. We are pleased to welcome him home.”
Spain leaves Clarke as the winningest coach in athletic program history at 335-215-1 and guided the Pride to the NAIA tournament four times — 2016, ’17, ’18 and ’19. The Pride won the 2017 Heart of America Conference regular-season title, claimed four North Division crowns and won the league tournament title in 2018.
“We will miss Dan and Andrew and thank them for their stupendous work at Clarke,” Long said.