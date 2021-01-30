Ayo Dosunmu scored 25 points and Trent Frazier added 24 as No. 19-ranked Illinois beat No. 7 Iowa, 80-75, on Friday night in Champaign, Ill.
Jacob Grandison added 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Illini, who improved to 11-6, 7-3 in the Big Ten.
Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp scored 19 points apiece to lead the Hawkeyes (12-4, 6-3), who lost consecutive games for the first time this season. Connor McCaffery added 11 points and five assists, and Keegan Murray had eight points and eight rebounds as he made his first career start in place of injured guard CJ Fredrick.