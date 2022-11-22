EPWORTH, Iowa — If Game 1 was any indication, the future is bright for Maquoketa Cardinals girls basketball.
Freshmen Cora Widel and Aubrey Kroymann combined for 30 points in their varsity debuts as Maquoketa outlasted Western Dubuque, 47-40, on Tuesday at Western Dubuque High School.
Widel netted a game-high 16 points, and Kroymann added 14 as the duo seemed to only get stronger and more clutch in crunch time.
“Those two did it offensively, but also defensively as well,” Maquoketa coach James Doepke said. “These girls, they just get it. They’re not scared of the moment. They enjoy being in those situations.”
Karrington Asp led Western Dubuque (1-1) with nine points on a tough offensive night for the Bobcats. Kaityn Thole and Carson Koerperich — who missed almost the entirety of last season with an injury — added seven points apiece.
The teams were plagued by early-season rust through the game’s first 10 minutes. Maquoketa held a 9-7 lead after a rather sloppily played first quarter that saw a combined seven turnovers, several missed opportunities from close range, and a combined 1-for-9 from the 3-point arc.
But early in the second, the tempo increased and each side seemed to discover some confidence offensively. Over the last 5:50 of the half, the Bobcats and Cardinals combined for 25 points.
“We played ugly tonight, and we won,” Doepke said. “Basically, we controlled the rebounds, we got to the free-throw line ... you just got to give credit to the girls. They wanted it.”
Widel’s two free throws gave Maquoketa (1-0) a 19-16 lead, but Koerperich answered with an and-1 to tie the game. Allie Soppe — who provided a spark with five second-quarter points off the bench — gave WD its first lead since early in the first, 21-20, with two free throws heading into the break.
Asp’s putback at 3:44 of the third opened up a 30-25 lead for the Bobcats, and Ehlers converted WD’s second triple of the night to seize the home team’s largest lead, 33-27.
But Maquoketa’s freshman combo wasn’t about to let the game slip away. Kroymann and Widel combined for eight points over the final 2 minutes of the third to deadlock the score at 35-35 heading into the final frame.
“In tight situations like that, I feel like we just needed someone to step up and take over, so I felt like that was needed right there,” Widel said. “In the beginning, we were all pretty nervous because we’re such a young team, but we’ve played together for so long, once we got in a groove it came together.”
Ehlers quickly knocked down a 3-pointer on WD’s first possession of the fourth to go up 38-35, but again Widel responded with two consecutive baskets.
Asp gave WD its final lead, 40-39, at 3:37, but the Cardinals closed the game on an 8-1 run. Widel’s post move at 3:14 gave Maquoketa the lead for good, and her two free throws with just over a minute remaining sealed the victory.
“This is going to build our confidence a lot, especially since we were ranked at the bottom of our conference in the preseason,” Widel said. “I think we’re gonna build off of that and have a good season.”
Western Dubuque coach Amy Ostwinkle said her team was pressing offensively throughout the game.
“We weren’t being patient enough to take the best shot; we were taking the first shot,” Ostwinkle said. “I think sometimes we were trying to win the game in each possession, versus just letting it happen. They want it so bad that they’re not playing relaxed. It’ll come. It’s early in the season. It’s not panic mode yet.”
