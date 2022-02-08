Jude Ludwig on Tuesday became the fourth Western Dubuque bowler to reach perfection.
Ludwig rolled a perfect 300 game during the Bobcats’ non-conference dual against Monticello at Legacy Lanes in Monticello, Iowa.
Ludwig finished with a match-high 466 series as the Bobcats beat the Panthers, 3,115-2,816.
Nick Sweeney rolled a 457 series and Nolan Vaske added a 440 for Western Dubuque.
Ludwig joined Bryce Barrett, Blake Nadermann and David Roth as the only bowlers in boys program history with a perfect game.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Dubuque Hempstead 65, Waterloo West 47 — At Moody Gym: Cameron Fens exploded for 35 points, Noah Pettinger added 12 and Kellen Strohmeyer had 10, and the Mustangs evened their record at 9-9 with a win over the Wahawks.
Dubuque Senior 69, Waterloo East 64 — At Nora Gym: Jalen Johnson scored a team-high 16 points, Walker Tart and Devonta Jackson added 12 apiece, and the Rams improved to 9-9 with a win over the Trojans.
Cedar Rapids Prairie 59, Western Dubuque 38 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Bobcats slipped to 6-12 after falling to the Hawks in Mississippi Valley Conference play.
Dyersville Beckman 60, Center Point-Urbana 55 (OT) — At Dyersville, Iowa: Padraig Gallagher scored 21 points, Logan Goedken added 18, and the Trailblazers pulled away in overtime to beat the Stormin’ Pointers and snap a seven-game losing streak.
Cascade 44, Northeast Goose Lake 32 — At Cascade, Iowa: Cole McDermott went for 20 points and Cass Hoffman added 12 as the Cougars rolled past the Rebels.
Bellevue 74, North Cedar 54 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Colby Sieverding scored 20 points, including the 1,000th of his career, as the Comets beat North Cedar. Robert Paulson scored a team-high 22 points and Jensen Wedeking had 12 for Bellevue.
Easton Valley 66, Bellevue Marquette 28 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Caden Kettmann scored 10 points, but the Mohawks couldn’t climb out of a 19-0 first-quarter deficit.
Clayton Ridge 59, South Winneshiek 43 — At Calmar, Iowa: The Eagles went on the road and beat the Warriors for an Upper Iowa Conference victory.
River Valley 50, Fennimore 40 — At Spring Green, Wis.: The Blackhawks beat the Golden Eagles in non-conference action.
Prairie du Chien 53, Westby 36 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: The Blackhawks blew past Westby in a non-conference matchup.
Cassville 71, Weston 34 — At Cassville, Wis.: The Comets rolled past Weston and improved to 13-5 overall.
Potosi 81, Pecatonica 47 — At Blanchardville, Wis.: The Chieftains routed Pecatonica in Six Rivers Conference action.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dubuque Senior 52, Waterloo East 34 — At Waterloo, Iowa: The Rams took care of business on the road with a victory over the Trojans.
Cedar Falls 73, Dubuque Wahlert 33 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Claire Lueken scored 14 points, but the Golden Eagles suffered a blowout loss to the Tigers.
Waterloo West 77, Dubuque Hempstead 43 — At Waterloo, Iowa: Carleigh Hodgson and Chandler Houselog scored nine points apiece to lead the Mustangs in a road loss to the Wahawks.
Cedar Rapids Prairie 60, Western Dubuque 40 — At Epworth, Iowa: The Hawks rolled past the Bobcats in their Mississippi Valley Conference tilt.
Center Point-Urbana 56, Dyersville Beckman 34 — At Center Point, Iowa: The Trailblazers fell on the road in their regular-season finale.
Cuba City 74, Iowa-Grant 31 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Olivia Olson and Ella Vosberg scored 15 points apiece, Maddison Carl added 12 and Summer Rogers had 11, and a dozen different Cubans scored at least one point in a runaway victory over the Panthers.
Lancaster 48, Potosi/Cassville 45 — At Potosi, Wis.: The Flying Arrows edged Potosi/Cassville in a non-conference showdown.
Mineral Point 87, Riverdale 35 — At Muscoda, Wis.: The Pointers dominated their SWAL matchup with Riverdale.
Darlington 44, Southwestern 32 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: The Redbirds pulled away to beat the Wildcats in SWAL action.
Belmont 62, Shullsburg 38 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Lainey Riechers scored 12 points and Kennedy Howell added 11 as the Braves (16-4) rolled past the Miners (5-16) to stay in the race for the Six Rivers Conference title.
River Ridge/Scales Mound 53, Stockton 40 — At Stockton, Ill.: Jaidyn Strang scored 17 points to lead River Ridge/Scales Mound past the Blackhawks.
West Carroll 45, Warren 21 — At Warren, Ill.: Addy Bohnsack scored 13 points, but the Warriors lost at home to the Thunder.
Southwestern 66, Boscobel 58 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Alisa Ramaker scored 17 points, Alana Splinter added 15 and Deanna Ramaker had 11 as the Wildcats beat the Bulldogs on Monday night.
PREP GYMNASTICS
Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton 129.575, Prairie du Chien 125.675 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Quin Haesler won the all-around title (34.15) while claiming event wins in the uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise as Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton beat Prairie du Chien on Monday. Ava Curwen won the vault for the Southwestern tri-op.
Dodgeville/Mineral Point 134.1, Platteville/Belmont/Lancaster 129.35 — At Dodgeville, Wis.: Brooklyn Murphy won the all-around title (34.45) while claiming event wins in the balance beam and floor exercise as Dodgeville/Mineral Point beat Platteville/Belmont/Lancaster on Monday. Brooke VanGlahn won the uneven bars for the Platteville tri-op.