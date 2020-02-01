The Bellevue Marquette girls basketball team has been on a dominant run so far this season.
It continued Friday night.
Delaney Banowetz and Miranda Peters scored 13 points apiece and the Iowa Class 1A No. 2-ranked Mohawks routed Calamus-Wheatland, 50-27, in Wheatland, Iowa.
Tori Michel added 11 points and Ellie O’Brien had 10 for Marquette (17-1), which won its 13th consecutive game.
Cascade 79, North Cedar 33 — At Clarence, Iowa: Skylar Dolphin scored 17 points to lead four Cougars in double figures as Cascade routed North Cedar. Nicole McDermott and Abby Welter had 15 points apiece and Alyssa Lux chipped in 13 as Cascade improved to 17-0.
East Dubuque 54, Warren 32 — At Warren, Ill.: Brianna Dietzel scored 12 points, Sharon Mai, Paige Middendorf and Kendra Sirianni added 10 points each, and East Dubuque beat Warren after opening the game on a 14-1 run.
Galena 46, River Ridge/Scales Mound 23 — At Hanover, Ill.: Mackenzie Muehleip scored 10 points to lead a balanced Pirates offense in a win over River Ridge/Scales Mound.
Platteville 57, Dodgeville 33 — At Platteville, Wis.: Sami Martin scored 19 points, Josie Nies added 18, and the Hillmen rolled past the Dodgers.
Prairie du Chien 67, River Valley 32 — At Spring Green, Wis.: Lily Krahn scored 21 points, Macey Banasik added 12, and Prairie du Chien routed River Valley.
Cuba City 64, Iowa-Grant 37 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Parker Kopp scored 16 points and Bailey Lutes added 14, leading the Cubans to a blowout win over the Panthers.
Riverdale 53, Southwestern 40 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Abby Budden scored 22 points as the Wildcats lost to Riverdale.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cascade 57, North Cedar 37 — At Clarence, Iowa: Alex Aitchison scored 12 points to lead the Cougars to a victory over North Cedar.
Calamus-Wheatland 66, Bellevue Marquette 54 — At Wheatland, Iowa: Carson Michels dropped 31 points, but it wasn’t enough to lift the Mohawks on the road.
Cassville 68, Albany 34 — At Cassville, Wis.: Robby Roe scored a game-high 15 points, Cam Schmitz added 14 and Raz Okey had 11, and the Comets beat Albany for just their second win in 14 games.
Shullsburg 49, Black Hawk 44 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Chandler Kelly scored 24 points, Brandon Hoppman added 16, and the Miners edged past the Warriors.
Benton 50, Argyle 41 — At Benton, Wis.: Holden Murphy hit four times from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points, and the Zephyrs surged past Argyle.
PREP WRESTLING
West Delaware 57, Independence 12 — At Independence, Iowa: Logan Peyton (138 pounds), Kyle Cole (152), Carson Petlon (285), Carson Less (106) and Luke Farmer (113) won by fall as the Class 2A No. 1-ranked Hawks dominated the No. 2 Mustangs on Thursday night.
Vikings go 2-1 — At Monticello, Iowa: Dawson Bergan (113 pounds), Alex Jones (126), Jordan Wegmann (145), Bo Struble (160) and Max Bahls (170) each went 3-0 as Edgewood-Colesburg beat Maquoketa Valley (57-12) and Monticello (48-36), and lost to North Fayette Valley (53-28) in Thursday’s quadrangular.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Dubuque 32, Simpson 15 — At Indianola, Iowa: Greg Krulas (149 pounds), Andrew Saucedo (157) and Darryl Aiello (285) won by fall as the Spartans won.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Loras 3, Nazareth 0 — At Owings Mills, Md.: Dorian Fiorenza scored a team-high 14 kills and Patrick Hollander had 35 assists, leading the Duhawks to a 25-23, 29-27, 26-24 sweep.
Missouri Valley 3, Clarke 0 — At Kehl Center: Nick Ramos had 15 kills to lead the Pride (3-2) in a loss to Missouri Valley (6-4).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Clarke 78, William Penn 77 — At Oskaloosa, Iowa: Nick Marshall scored 21 points as the Pride (16-6) held off William Penn on Thursday night.