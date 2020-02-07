The gap between the top football programs in Iowa’s largest division and the rest of the classification wasn’t getting any smaller.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association’s new alignment plan hopes to bring a little more parity to Class 4A football.
For the next year only, the 40 largest programs in the state were separated into six tiers based on a newly developed success model, then divided into seven groups, which closely resemble districts — except that teams in the same group won’t necessarily play each other.
The success model was developed by the IHSAA with the intent of adding more competitive games during the regular season.
“There’s such a difference between the haves and the have-nots, they’re just trying to find parity in some way,” Senior coach Dale Ploessl said. “I think this is their version or their step to try and do it. If it gets to the right result, then this is the right first step.”
The success model measures each program’s previous four seasons through the Ratings Percentage Index — introduced for postseason qualifying procedures two years ago — and playoff success. Teams were awarded five points for a state championship, four for finishing as runner-up, three for a semifinals appearance, two for reaching the quarterfinals and one for qualifying for the playoffs.
To determine each team’s overall rank in the success model, the IHSAA took the average ranking of each team’s RPI over four seasons and averaged it with its ranking in playoff success points over the past four years.
Teams were then placed into tiers based on their ranking. The state’s most successful teams over the past four years — West Des Moines Dowling, West Des Moines Valley, Bettendorf, Ankeny Centennial, Cedar Falls, Iowa City West and Waukee — were placed in the top tier.
The next six teams were placed in Tier 2, with seven teams each in Tiers 3-5. The bottom six teams were placed into Tier 6.
Each of the seven groups contain a team from each tier.
Senior ranked 18th in the success model and was placed into Tier 3. Hempstead was 29th and is in Tier 5.
Both city schools were placed into Group 5.
“I like the idea of going off of the RPI because it gives everybody a fair shot,” said Hempstead activities director Brian Kuhle, who served as the Mustangs’ interim coach last fall. “The state (association) was getting beat up from school districts around the state saying there was an inequity in the scheduling and that some schools were kind of getting thrown to the wolves. I think that it’s important that everybody gets an opportunity to play equal competition, that we ensure the safety of the kids playing and that the game itself continues to grow.”
Senior’s group games include Davenport West, Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids Prairie, with assigned games against Pleasant Valley and Cedar Rapids Washington.
Hempstead’s group games include Davenport Central, Cedar Rapids Prairie and Davenport West. The Mustangs also have assigned games against Cedar Rapids Jefferson and Davenport North.
The Mustangs would have been 38th in RPI in 2016 with a rise to 32nd in 2017. Hempstead was 23rd and 22nd the past two seasons.
The Mustangs’ average rank was 26.5, good for 29th.
The Rams would have ranked 37th in RPI in 2016 before jumping to 17th in 2017. Senior finished 26th in 2018 and 15th in 2019, earning a playoff berth this fall. The Rams’ overall rank was 19.5.
“You’re never as good or as consistent as you want to be, but we’ve had some good years and we’ve had some consistency,” Ploessl said. “It makes it a challenge for us though, because we’re going to get a harder schedule compared to teams below us.
“I guess that’s a compliment that we’ve improved, but it doesn’t make it easier. It’s a tough road because a lot of those teams in the middle are very similar and there’s a lot of parity. Just a few spots really change the strength of your schedule, so it’s very difficult.”
Because the groups are not played in a round-robin format, there will be no district or group champions.
Playoff qualifiers in 4A will be determined solely on an at-large basis, with the top 16 teams based on the RPI — which combines overall record with strength of schedule — qualifying for the postseason.
“(The IHSAA) looked at multiple models. We met as the 4A activities directors and they talked to surrounding states and tried to take a look at what everybody does,” Kuhle said. “But there are so many factors that can come into play and it’s not an easy decision. I think that the state is trying to do what’s best for kids without making a knee-jerk reaction.”
Both schools will have the option to rank four non-assigned games of their choice.
Kuhle and Ploessl both expect the Hempstead-Senior game to continue.
“I can’t see any scenarios where we aren’t playing Hempstead,” Ploessl said.