Mississippi State men's basketball coach Chris Jans guides his team during a game this season in Starkville, Miss., The former Loras College standout earned a contract extension this week.

 Rogelio V. Solis The Associated Press

Chris Jans certainly made an impact in his first season as head coach of the Mississippi State University men’s basketball program.

The Southeastern Conference school on Wednesday signed the former Loras College standout to a contract extension through the 2026-27 season. Jans starred for the Duhawks from 1987 through 1991.

