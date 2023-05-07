Chris Jans certainly made an impact in his first season as head coach of the Mississippi State University men’s basketball program.
The Southeastern Conference school on Wednesday signed the former Loras College standout to a contract extension through the 2026-27 season. Jans starred for the Duhawks from 1987 through 1991.
“Chris Jans is an elite coach who has made a major impact on Mississippi State Men’s Basketball in short time,” Mississippi State athletic director Zac Selmon said in a statement released by the school. “He and his staff have elevated our program on and off the court, through a culture of accountability, student-athlete development, toughness, hard work and excellence. I look forward to continuing to work with Chris as we elevate our men’s basketball program to greater heights.”
Jans led the Bulldogs to the NCAA Tournament in his first season. That marked only the second appearance for the Bulldogs since 2009, with the other coming in 2019.
Mississippi State (21-13) spent four weeks in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, peaking at No. 15 shortly before Christmas. The Bulldogs finished with their best win total since winning 23 games in 2019 before falling to Pittsburgh in the NCAA First Four.
“We are grateful for (the administration) for the belief in our vision for Mississippi State men’s basketball,” Jans said in a statement. “This will also allow our tremendous staff to be rewarded for their expertise and hard work. (My wife) Sheri and I have settled into Starkville and continue to be impressed with all the people we have met and especially our loyal fan base. We are already looking forward to next season in the new and improved Humphrey Coliseum.”
Jans will enter the 2023-24 season fifth among NCAA active coaches with a .742 winning percentage behind only Mark Few (Gonzaga), Bill Self (Kansas), Brian Dutcher (San Diego State) and John Calipari (Kentucky).
Harris sets Ole Miss record with 4 home runs — Western Dubuque graduate Calvin Harris set a University of Mississippi program record with four home runs in a 20-14 victory at Missouri on Saturday afternoon. Harris went 4-for-6 with 10 RBIs in the game as the Rebels (25-23, 6-18 Southeastern Conference) salvaged a win in the finale of a three-game series with the Tigers (27-20, 7-17). Harris belted a grand slam in the fourth inning and hit two-run shots in the third, sixth and ninth innings.
Harris is batting .342 (64-for-187) with 12 home runs and 45 RBIs in 48 games.
Ole Miss, the defending national champion, has three-game series remaining with Auburn and Alabama and will need a late push to make the SEC tournament.
UD lands 10 on all-MLC team — The University of Dubuque landed 10 players on the Midwest Lacrosse Conference teams following a 4-1 regular season and a berth in the league tournament championship game.
Aidan Culligan, a sophomore from Eagle, Idaho, earned co-offensive player of the year honors after tallying 17 goals and 11 assists in five games to share the league’s scoring lead. Ryan Doyle, a sophomore from Brighton, Mich., landed defensive player of the year for the second consecutive year after 24 caused turnovers and 50 ground balls in five conference games. He also added four goals and four assists.
Dubuque’s first-team honorees included Ben Farraday, Sam Todd, Tyler Johnson and Quentin Evans. Giovanni Silva earned second-team honors, while Justin Daly and Kyle Hephner landed honorable mention. Brendan Yamanaka earned the all-sportsmanship award for the Spartans.
Clarke women’s basketball team honored — The Clarke University women’s basketball team celebrated its NAIA national championship at the state capitol in Des Moines this week. House Resolution No. 17 congratulated the Pride on their 33-4 record (19-3 in the Heart of America Conference) and its 63-52 victory over defending national champion Thomas More in the title game at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
The Pride won their six NAIA tournament games by an average of 11.5 points per game and won all four games at nationals by double digits. Also in Sioux City, East Dubuque native Skylar Culbertson set the program record with 492 career assists and Tina Ubl set the school career scoring record with 1,992 points en route to being named national tournament MVP.
Ubl, Nicole McDermott and Giana Michels were named to the all-tournament team. During the regular season, Emma Kelchen, Nicole McDermott and Michels all reached the 1,000-point plateaus in their careers, becoming the 15th, 16th and 17 players in program history to accomplish the feat.
