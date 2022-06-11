Jadyn Glab knows it’s coming eventually.
At some point, she’s going to get the Barry Bonds treatment from opposing coaches.
Glab, a junior shortstop/catcher from Dubuque Hempstead who has verbally committed to play for the University of Washington, is punishing softballs at a rate that will force opponents to intentionally walk her — like the San Francisco Giants slugger famously was during his record-breaking seasons.
“I’ve been told by my coaches a few times, be ready,” Glab said after hitting two more home runs in Thursday’s doubleheader split with crosstown rival Wahlert. “Don’t get yourself out on pitches, they’re trying to walk you on. I’ve had a few (intentional walks) here and there. Hopefully it doesn’t happen too often.”
Glab has 10 home runs in just 12 games this season. She’s hitting .561 (23-for-41), and has scored 25 runs while driving in 19 out of the leadoff spot in the lineup. She’s also stolen seven bases on seven attempts.
Her 1.463 slugging percentage (60 total bases in 41 at-bats) leads the state. Her home run total leads Class 5A and is second in the state regardless of class.
“I think it’s a lot with my confidence,” Glab said of her surge this year. “A few years ago when I played, I just wasn’t putting up the numbers that I wanted to and I was looking at my stats a lot. I just didn’t have the confidence that I have now.
“And now, not even since I committed, but just since I’ve put up the numbers I wanted in travel ball, now it’s correlating to high school as well. I think it has more to do with my confidence than my swing.”
Glab didn’t play as a sophomore last season, opting instead to play with her travel team.
She hit .344 with five home runs and 16 RBIs in 21 games as a freshman during the pandemic shortened season in 2020. She had batted .416 with three home runs and 34 RBIs in 34 games as an eighth-grader in 2019.
Like it or not, at some point taking the bat out of her hands probably is going to be the best option for other teams. And it’s somewhat surprising it hasn’t happened more often already.
“I don’t think they know who she is. She went out her eighth-grade (and freshman seasons) and then she didn’t go out. I’m just not sure they know,” Hempstead coach Danielle Krug said. “Or maybe they do and they just remember her from two years ago when she just wasn’t as mature and her swing wasn’t as strong.”
“She had the potential to pop one out, but it wasn’t as consistent. Now she’s got consistency,” Krug added. “I don’t know, I still feel like we’re flying under the radar a little bit, and I’m all right with that.”
Wahlert coach Tyler Lang opted to pitch to Glab on Thursday. Glab went 2-for-3 with a home run, two stolen bases and both RBIs in the Mustangs’ 2-0 victory in Game 1.
She had two doubles and a home run in her first three at-bats in the second game, but with a four-run lead in the seventh, the Eagles’ pitched to her and induced a flyout to centerfield.
“It crossed my mind,” Lang said afterward. “But, if you put her on base, they’ve got big sticks behind her. So you don’t want to give any free ones away.”
That’s the double-edged sword with walking Glab.
Hempstead No. 2 hitter Carleigh Hodgson is batting .381, Mady Pint is batting .432 with two home runs and 19 RBIs in the three hole, and cleanup hitter Lydia Ettema is batting .350 with three home runs and 18 RBIs.
Chandler Houselog, who splits catching duties with Glab, is batting .537 with two home runs and 16 RBIs.
“I want to do good for my team,” Glab said. “But I know if I don’t put up the numbers I want that game, I know my teammates will be there to pick me up.
“There’s not much pressure, I’m just playing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.