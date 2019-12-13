Michael Keegan has a habit of stuffing the stat sheet.
Friday night was a pretty quiet one by his standards.
Keegan scored 18 points and added five rebounds and five assists as Dyersville Beckman beat Williamsburg, 57-47, in Dyersville, Iowa.
Luke Goedken and Mason White added 12 points apiece for the Trailblazers, who built a 17-5 lead after the first quarter and led, 33-22, at halftime.
Jack Gehling chipped in 10 points for Beckman (4-0).
Durant 54, Bellevue Marquette 38 — At Durant, Iowa: Carson Michels scored 18 points to lead the Mohawks in defeat on Thursday night.
North Linn 90, Bellevue Marquette 26 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Jake Anderson scored 11 points for the Mohawks, who dropped to 1-5 overall.
Edgewood-Colesburg 50, Prince of Peace 49 (OT) — At Clinton, Iowa: The Vikings narrowly edged Prince of Peace, 9-8, in the extra session to earn the road victory.
Potosi 75, Cassville 30 — At Potosi, Wis.: Nick Edge scored 21 points, and Jake Stoney hit four 3-pointers on his way to 17 points as the Chieftains (4-1) routed the Comets (0-3).
Belmont 48, Shullsburg 37 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Kolton Westemeier had 13 points and Waylon Palzkill chipped in 12 as the Braves (1-2) beat the Miners (1-4) for their first win of the season, and snapped a 19-game Six Rivers Conference losing streak.
Lancaster 61, Platteville 53 — At Platteville, Wis.: Dawson Bowen went off for the Flying Arrows, hitting six 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 39 points as Lancaster pulled away to beat the Hillmen.
River Ridge (Wis.) 55, Benton 54 (OT) — At Patch Grove, Wis.: The Timberwolves squeaked past the Zephyrs in their Six Rivers Conference matchup.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Bellevue 43, West Liberty 40 — At West Liberty, Iowa: Bellevue triumphed over West Liberty in a battle of the Comets.
Maquoketa 71, South Tama 14 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: The Cardinals routed South Tama in WaMaC Conference action.
Clinton Prince of Peace 72, Edgewood-Colesburg 36 — At Clinton, Iowa: The Vikings were doubled up by Prince of Peace in a road loss.
Cuba City 47, Darlington 35 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Madison Calvert scored 17 points and Kiera Holzemer added 13, and Cuba City improved to 3-0 with a victory over the Redbirds.
Bellevue Marquette 60, North Linn 40 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Tori Michel scored 18 points and Miranda Peters added 17, leading the Mohawks (6-1) to a runaway victory over the Lynx (4-1).
Forreston 25, River Ridge/Scales Mound 24 — At Hanover, Ill.: Sydney Driscoll scored seven points to lead to co-op in a narrow loss to Forreston.
Galena 51, Polo 35 — At Polo, Ill.: Sam Wasmund scored 17 points and Mackenzie Muehleip added 11 as the Pirates beat the Marcos on Thursday night.
PREP WRESTLING
Fennimore 48, Mineral Point 18 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: Jayden Glasbrenner (120 pounds), Mason Lull (152), Mason Miles (182), Aaron Ragels (220) and Braxton Wilson (285) won by fall as the Golden Eagles pinned the Pointers in their SWAL dual.