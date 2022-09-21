02172022-saints7-dk.jpg
Max Montes is the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ top returning points producer this season. Dubuque opens the season Saturday in suburban Pittsburgh.

The Dubuque Fighting Saints will open the United States Hockey League season this weekend with 21 players who have previous Junior hockey experience, including seven regulars from last year’s squad.

Dubuque, which announced its 25-man roster prior to the USHL submission deadline on Tuesday, faces the Des Moines Buccaneers at 11 a.m. Saturday at the USHL Fall Classic in suburban Pittsburgh. The Saints also play Omaha at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the Fall Classic.

