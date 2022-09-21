The Dubuque Fighting Saints will open the United States Hockey League season this weekend with 21 players who have previous Junior hockey experience, including seven regulars from last year’s squad.
Dubuque, which announced its 25-man roster prior to the USHL submission deadline on Tuesday, faces the Des Moines Buccaneers at 11 a.m. Saturday at the USHL Fall Classic in suburban Pittsburgh. The Saints also play Omaha at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the Fall Classic.
Paxton Geisel, an all-rookie team goaltender and all-academic team selection last season, highlights the list of returning veterans for first-year head coach Kirk MacDonald. Max Montes, who finished seventh in team scoring with 13 goals and 32 points a year ago, is the top returning point producer.
Dubuque’s returning veteran core includes physical defenseman Max Burkholder and forwards Mikey Burchill, Cole Helm, Shawn O’Donnell and Riley Stuart. Defensemen Lucas St. Louis and Fisher Scott played games as Dubuque affiliates list players last year. St. Louis played at the Brunswick School, and Scott skated for the Springfield Jr. Blues of the North American Hockey League a year ago.
Ryan St. Louis, Lucas’ older brother and a USA Hockey National Team Development Program product, returns to the USHL after playing last season at Northeastern University and figures to be one of the top forwards. The Saints also acquired USHL-tested defenseman Tyler DesRochers (Green Bay) and Jacob Jeannette (Waterloo) during the offseason.
The Saints’ roster includes nine players with previous Junior hockey experience. That includes four from Sweden — Chicago Blackhawks right-wing prospect Nils Juntorp from HV71 U20, Ottawa Senators defenseman prospect Theo Wallberg from Skelleftea AIK U20, goaltender Marcus Brannman from Orebro J20 and forward Oliver Moberg from AIK U20.
Dubuque rostered two other NAHL veterans — forward Owen Michaels from the Bismarck Bobcats and defenseman Trevor Taulien from the Odessa Jackalopes. Defenseman Jayden Jubenvill played for the Dauphin Kings, of the Manitoba Jr. Hockey League; and defenseman Caelum Dick played for the Sherwood Park Crusaders, of the Alberta Jr. Hockey League. Forward Evan Brown comes from the New Jersey Rockets, of the National Collegiate Development Conference.
Forwards James Reeder and Noah Powell come to Dubuque from the Chicago Mission U16 squad, while forward Gavin Cornforth skated at Thayer Academy a year ago. Forward Jake Sondreal is a product of Minnesota high school powerhouse Cretin/Derham Hall.
The Saints also announced their 16-player affiliates list on Tuesday. The list includes 2004-born players Chase LaPinta, Seamus Powell and James Shannon; 2005-born players Drew Berres, Eric Burger, Luke Malboeuf, Carter McCormick and Cam Russo; and 2006-born players Michael Barron, Robert Bartell, Thatcher Bernstein, Julian Brown, Patrick Fortune, Colin Frank, Gavin Garland and Aron Kiviharju.
Prior to the roster submission deadline, the Saints released goaltender Ethan Dahlmeir and forward Gunnar Thoreson. They traded forward Billy Renfrew to Muskegon for draft considerations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.