A capsule look at the area qualifiers for the Iowa co-ed state cross country meet:
When — Saturday
Where — Lakeside Municipal Golf Course, Fort Dodge
Girls schedule — Class 4A 11 a.m.; Class 3A noon; Class 2A 1 p.m.; Class 1A 2 p.m.
Boys schedule — Class 4A 11:30 a.m.; Class 3A 12:30 p.m.; Class 2A 1:30 p.m.; Class 1A 2:30 p.m.
Race information — Both the boys and girls run a 5,000-meter course.
Admission — $10
Who qualified — The top three teams and the top 15 individuals advanced from state qualifying meets last Thursday.
Parking — Parking is prohibited at the site. For shuttle and parking information, visit www.ighsau.org.
CLASS 4A GIRLS
Dubuque Senior — The Rams, who were ranked No. 2 in the Oct. 22 poll, won the Cedar Falls qualifier with 29 points, 24 clear of Iowa City High. Their qualifying runners were: junior Lillian Schmidt (2nd in 18:53), senior Claire Edmondson (4th in 19:17), junior Izzy Gorton (5th in 19:25), senior Kate Miron (8th in 19:48), senior Grace Ries (10th in 20:05), sophomore Lucy Tompkins-Garoutte (15th in 20:25) and senior Josie Stackis (18th in 20:42). Schmidt and Edmondson were ranked Nos. 4-5 in the Oct. 22 poll, while Gorton was No. 25. The Rams finished fourth at the state meet a year ago and return their top three finishers from a year ago. Edmondson placed fifth, Schmidt sixth and Gorton 20th in Fort Dodge last fall. The Rams reached state for the fourth straight year.
Dubuque Hempstead — The No. 8-ranked Mustangs finished second at the Pleasant Valley qualifier with 45 points, as champion Linn-Mar scored 26 and third-place Bettendorf tallied 74. Hempstead’s qualifying runners were: senior Hannah Brown (2nd in 19:30), senior Kaylee Leicht (6th in 19:55), freshman Brooke O’Brien (8th in 19:57), senior Emma Holesinger (11th in 20:04), senior Shaelyn Hostager (18th in 20:28), junior Audrey Franklin (30th in 21:25) and junior Emily Richter (38th in 22:02). Brown is ranked 26th, the same ranking she took to state last year. The Mustangs finished seventh as a team at state last season and return all but two runners. Brown scored 17 points, followed by Leicht (24), Hostager (50), Franklin (57) and Holesinger (71). The Mustangs are at state for the sixth straight year.
Western Dubuque — The Bobcats, who were ranked No. 12 in the Oct. 22 poll, claimed the third and final qualifying spot out of the Cedar Falls qualifier by scoring 92 points, nine ahead of fourth-place Cedar Falls. Their qualifying runners included: junior Lauren Klein (7th in 19:48), sophomore Audrey Biermann (12th in 20:15), sophomore Lilly Boge (16th in 20:31), junior Elly Burds (19th in 20:56), junior Macy Simon (38th in 22:15), junior Mary Schlueter (45th in 22:30) and senior Caylee Hermsen (47th in 22:41). Western Dubuque will be making its first trip to the state meet since 2011.
CLASS 4A BOYS
Dubuque Hempstead — The Mustangs, ranked No. 1 in the Oct. 22 poll by the Iowa Track Coaches Association, finished second at the Pleasant Valley qualifier with 32 points. Pleasant Valley also scored 32 and won on a tie-breaker. Hempstead’s qualifying runners were: junior Ryan Winger (2nd in 16:03), junior Mason Suarez (5th in 16:24), junior Owen Maloney (7th in 16:38), sophomore Marcus Leitzen (8th in 16:43), sophomore Brady Blean (10th in 16:48), senior Jacob Westermeyer (16th in 17:09) and senior Matt Jungk (26th in 17:35). The Mustangs finished second at state a year ago with 73 points, just one behind champion West Des Moines Dowling. Among returning state runners, Winger scored 12 team points at state last year, followed by Maloney (21), Suarez (26) and Jungk (32). Hempstead is appearing at the state meet for the seventh straight season.
Individual qualifiers — Dubuque Senior junior Connor Kilgore placed ninth at the Cedar Falls qualifying meet with a time of 16:47. Western Dubuque’s Cade Messer, a junior, placed 12th in 16:55 at Cedar Falls to reach state for the second straight season. Messer finished 79th at state with a time of 17:17.
CLASS 3A GIRLS
Dubuque Wahlert — The No. 2-ranked Golden Eagles won the Independence qualifying meet with 28 points, 35 points clear of runner-up Decorah. Their qualifying runners were: junior Gabby Moran (2nd in 19:02), junior Alix Oliver (5th in 19:58), freshman Lilah Takes (6th in 19:58), senior Aunna Huseman (7th in 19:59), sophomore Ellie Meyer (8th in 20:00), junior Maya Wachter (21st in 20:57) and sophomore Alana Duggan (22nd in 21:03). Moran is ranked third in the Oct. 22 individual poll, while Oliver and Meyer are 25th and 27th. The Golden Eagles won the state title last year with 56 points and return five runners — Moran (third overall), Huseman (8 points), Oliver (9 points), Meyer (13 points) and Duggan (24 points). The Eagles will be appearing at state for the sixth consecutive season.
CLASS 3A BOYS
Dubuque Wahlert — The No. 9-ranked Golden Eagles won the Independence qualifying meet with 41 points, 14 ahead of runner-up Decorad. Their qualifying runners were: junior Nathan Munshower (3rd in 16:57), senior Jacob Hocking (4th in 16:58), freshman Brant Perry (7th in 17:05), freshman Carter Hancock (13th in 17:11), junior Luke Simcox (14th in 17:12), sophomore Cayden Ellis (22nd in 17:39), sophomore Evan Poirier (26th in 17:59). The Eagles finished sixth at the state meet a year ago with 188 points. Returning from last year’s state meet are Hocking (27 points), Munshower (28), Perry (75), Hancock (85) and Simcox (105). Wahlert qualified for Fort Dodge for the third consecutive season. Munshower is currently ranked No. 19, while Hocking is No. 30.
Individual qualifier — West Delaware senior Nathan Goranson finished 10th at the Independence qualifying meet. He ran a 17:09.
CLASS 2A GIRLS
Individual qualifiers — Bellevue sophomore Gabby Williamson ran 21:25 to finish eighth at the North Fayette Valley qualifier and earn her second trip to state. She finished 28th at state in 20:42. Her Comets teammate, freshman Delaney Dunne, took 12th at North Fayette Valley in 21:36 to also qualify for state.
CLASS 2A BOYS
Individual qualifier — Bellevue junior Brady Griebel finished second at the North Fayette Valley qualifier in 16:36. Griebel finished third at state last year in 16:39 and took 16th in 16:48 as a freshman. He was ranked No. 3 in last week’s individual poll.
CLASS 1A GIRLS
Individual qualifiers — Cascade junior Emma Ostwinkle finished third in 21:04 to advance at the Iowa City Regina qualifier. Ostwinkle finished 33rd at state a year ago and was ranked No. 22 last week. Maquoketa Valley sophomore Emma Doyl took 14th in 21:33 to advance to state.
CLASS 1A BOYS
Maquoketa Valley — The Wildcats finished third at the Iowa City Regina qualifier. Their qualifying runners were: sophomore Cy Huber (16th in 18:11), sophomore Michael Schaul (18th in 18:16), junior Ethan Doyl (19th in 18:17), sophomore Nolan Ries (20th in 18:17), senior Chance Downs (24th in 18:21), senior Mason Lubben (27th in 18:25) and senior Derek Mensen (37th in 19:06). Maquoketa Valley was ranked No. 9 in the Oct. 22 poll.