After graduating its top two players from last season, winning another city championship wasn’t exactly on the radar for Dubuque Hempstead.
But for these Mustangs, the now back-to-back city champs, it all came down to the work put in over the offseason.
“Unlike some other years, we really put a lot of work in during the offseason,” said senior Peyton Weber. “We knew we had a younger team this year, so the bottom half of our lineup really had to pull their weight at times this season. It worked out for us in the end.”
The Mustangs won their fifth straight match to close the regular season on Thursday, topping Dubuque Wahlert, 7-2, at O’Conner Tennis Center to successfully defend the city crown.
“Second year in a row,” Hempstead coach Sara Loetscher said. “After our 1 and 2 graduated, it’s awesome to see our depth. Honestly, these girls have gotten stronger and stronger through the season with more practices. We’ve won our last five matches and I knew we could. We lost some close ones this year.”
Sydney Thoms took on the difficult task of playing at No. 1 this spring for the Mustangs (9-5). A state singles tournament qualifier last year, Thoms has battled through taking some lumps at times in tackling the best players in the state.
But, the junior sees the depth of her teammates payoff with victories down the lineup.
“I’m really proud of my team,” Thoms said. “I lost today, but at No. 1 it’s so tough, and everyone else won their singles and that helped us lock down being city champs again. When my match ended, I immediately looked at how everyone else was doing. That’s what you really rely on is your team, and we played great as a team today.”
Thoms lost at No. 1 singles to the individual city champ, Wahlert senior Claire Walker, by a score of 6-1, 6-1.
All the other Mustangs won to secure the city title defense in singles.
Riley Weber beat Lilah Takes at No. 2, 6-3, 6-4; Peyton Weber defeated Ava Graham at No. 3, 6-1, 6-2; Madison Lewis topped Grace Zhang at No. 4, 6-3, 6-2; Maddie Brosnahan triumphed past Wanti Du at No. 5, 6-3, 6-2; and Olivia Helle won at No. 6 over Carrie Schmid, 6-4, 2-6, 1-0 (10-6).
“These girls have gained a lot of self confidence,” Loetscher said. “Being city champs is very important to them. I give a shoutout to Wahlert, because I thought they played very well. They’ve had some ups and downs this season and haven’t always had a full team, but they came to battle tonight. A lot of the scores aren’t reflective of how close the matches were.”
Wahlert (4-7) earned another win at No. 1 doubles, as Walker and Takes beat Thoms and Lewis, 6-1, 6-3. However, the Mustangs put a cap on their performance with the Weber twins beating Graham and Zhang at No. 2, 6-3, 6-1, and Brosnahan and Leen Kassas defeating Liz Patrick and Avery Bellini at No. 3, 6-3, 6-1.
“At the end of the victory, we were all standing on the court,” Peyton Weber said. “My twin sister looked at Maddie and Leen, our (Nos.) 5 and 6, and just thought how cool it was that they were able to experience what we were able to last year. This is their first year on varsity and got to experience a city title. It’s really fun sharing that with them.”