Another year. Another Key City Clash. Another nailbiter.
And, for the ninth straight season, another University of Dubuque victory.
Spartans quarterback Sean Duffy had 319 passing yards and three touchdowns, two of them to Emanuel Jenkins, and Dubuque made just enough plays in its homecoming game to down Loras in their annual rivalry game, 37-31, on Saturday at Chalmers Field.
Another heartbreaker for the Duhawks, who have squandered late leads in each of in the last three contests now against UD (4-3, 2-2 American Rivers Conference). Jerry McDaniel’s 1-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter gave Loras a 24-23 lead.
Duffy and Jenkins connected for their second score to close out the third, and Josh Strauss returned a shanked Duhawks punt 35 yards for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter to put the Spartans in front for good.
“Part of it’s (nine straight) and it starts to work on you,” said UD coach Stan Zweifel, who has been at the helm for all nine wins in the streak dating back to 2011. “They played a hell of a game and had a shot at it. … Loras is going to beat some teams. They really are.”
As with their previous two meetings, Loras (2-4, 1-3 A-R-C) had chances in this one. The Clash ultimately came down to a handful of mistakes in key situations where the Duhawks came up short.
Early in the game, with Loras up, 7-6, Colton Pedersen returned a Noah Sigwarth pass for a pick-six to put the Spartans back up, 14-7. Another interception in the fourth quarter stopped a Duhawk drive in UD territory. And, trailing by six with the ball and 3:41 remaining, the Duhawks managed just six yards for a turnover on downs inside their own 20.
The Spartans killed all but 1 second of time over the next seven plays, giving Loras a chance for a miracle play at their own 10. But the Duhawks committed an ineligible receiver downfield penalty on the final play, which ended with Eric Hradek getting swarmed by UD defenders on a reception.
“We didn’t finish when we needed to,” said Loras coach Steve Helminiak. “We needed to get that first down at the end. I think if we would’ve gotten that first down, we were going to get rolling again, put points on the board and win the football game. We didn’t do it. Close football game three years in a row. Could’ve, should’ve, would’ve but we didn’t.”
Duffy hooked up with Kody Reimer on a 43-yard touchdown pass for the game’s opening score at 7:39 in the first quarter. Loras answered with a five-play, 85-yard touchdown drive that ended in a 2-yard Sigwarth rushing touchdown for a 7-6 lead, but gave the advantage back to the Spartans on the Duhawks’ next possession by throwing the pick-six to Pedersen.
Ty Bausch’s 2-yard rushing touchdown capped another long Loras drive to start the second quarter, tying the game at 14-all. UD responded with a 30-yard field goal by Andy Vujnovich and Jenkins’ 22-yard TD reception to give the Spartans a 23-17 lead going into the halftime break.
After the Spartans re-took the lead on Jenkins’ second touchdown, Dubuque stalled Loras’ following drive for a punt. The snap slipped through Nicholas Farfan’s hands and by the time he gathered the ball, three Spartan defenders were in his face.
The punt skipped off the hands of the UD punt rush and landed in the hands of Strauss, who ran untouched to paydirt on the broken play for a 37-24 lead.
“I saw one of our players block it and once I saw that I had to go for it and had a good play,” said Strauss, who also finished with six total tackles on defense. “We’d won eight in a row before today and we knew we had a lot of alumni coming back. We really wanted to do it for the fans and the people coming back.”
James Allee blocked a Spartan punt and recovered it in the end zone with 6:13 remaining, cutting the Duhawks’ deficit to 37-31 and giving Loras some hope of working its way back into the game. Dubuque ate nearly 5 minutes of time off the clock on its next two possessions while the Duhawks turned the ball over on downs.
Kordell Stillmunkes finished with a game-high 73 rushing yards and Reimer had four catches for 99 yards to lead the Spartans. Sigwarth finished 13 of 36 passing for 205 yards and 43 yards rushing.
UD limped out of the gate with a front-loaded schedule and a 1-3 start to the season. Saturday’s win meant a third straight A-R-C victory for UD, which still keeps the Spartans in the mix for a shot at the conference title.
“It was a tough schedule at the beginning of the season,” Duffy said. “We’ve just got to keep this momentum going. No matter who’s in front of us, we’ve got to go and play every single game with the same intensity as this one.”